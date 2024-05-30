Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (May 31-June 3) - Phoenix Area

Southbound I-17 closed

between Loop 303 and Happy Valley Road

in north Phoenix

from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday

(June 3) for pavement improvement work.

Southbound I-17 on-ramps at State Route 74/Carefree Highway and Dove Valley Road closed

. Allow extra travel time.

Primary

Detour

: Southbound I-17 drivers should follow the posted detour route on westbound Loop 303 to southbound Lake Pleasant Parkway and eastbound Happy Valley Road to return to I-17.

Also consider staying on southbound Loop 303 to eastbound I-10

(in Goodyear)

to travel toward downtown Phoenix.