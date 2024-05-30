Inmedix completes $4M bridge convertible note round with angel investors to develop and commercialize medical-grade HRV

Proceeds to fund final engineering, cloud processing and US regulatory submission.

NORMANDY PARK, WA, USA, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inmedix®, Inc. (“Inmedix”) announced today that it closed its most recent angel funding round on March 31, 2024, to develop CloudHRV™ - a proprietary, 5-min, non-invasive, point-of-service diagnostic for clinicians using an advanced form of heart rate variability (HRV) on a cloud platform.

Inmedix raised $4.4M in its 2023 convertible note offering which will be used to fund final engineering, SaaS cloud processing and management, regulatory submission and preparation for US commercialization. Since its inception in 2017, Inmedix, Inc. has raised $13.4M, including $3.4M from co-founder and rheumatologist Andrew J. Holman, M.D.

“Diagnostics are the key to advancing quality healthcare, discovering more effective therapeutics, and postponing or even preventing disease,” said Inmedix CEO Andrew J. Holman MD. “I could not be more appreciative of the continued investment support for our mission to understand, quantify and mitigate how medical-grade HRV might benefit patients and their medical care.”

About Inmedix, Inc. and its subsidiary, Inmedix UK, Ltd.

Seattle-based biotech/medtech Inmedix, Inc. and its subsidiary Inmedix UK, Ltd., are committed to engaging in world class research to discover innovative solutions for pressing healthcare needs related to the impact of stress modulated within the brain by the autonomic nervous system (ANS). The Inmedix® CloudHRV™ diagnostic system is leading the development of heart rate variability (HRV) as a potentially informative diagnostic, therapeutic, digital health, and health economic tool. ANS profile may be the most overlooked element of personalized, precision medicine.

NOTICE:

This Press Release contains certain forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding Inmedix’s plans for preclinical studies, effectiveness of its research, product capabilities and the market’s demand for its respective products. You are cautioned that such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties inherent in Inmedix’s business which could significantly affect expected results, including without limitation, progress of development, clinical testing, regulatory approval, developments in raw material, personnel costs, sales as well as legislative, fiscal, and other regulatory measures. Any forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and Inmedix undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the issuance of this press release. This is not an offer to sell or an offer to purchase securities.