London Real Announces the Online Premiere of Their Documentary "We Will Not Be Silenced"

London Real Announces the Online Premiere of Their Groundbreaking Documentary "We Will Not Be Silenced"

On May 30, 2024, independent broadcaster and documentary maker, London Real, screen their new feature-length film live on X

In an age where the internet serves as the primary platform for free expression, the escalation of online censorship poses a significant threat to our fundamental rights” — Brian Rose, founder and host of London Real

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- London Real is excited to announce the online premiere of their highly anticipated, feature-length documentary, "We Will Not Be Silenced", airing today (May 30, 2024) at 5pm EST/10pm BST exclusively on X.

This uncompromising new film delves into perhaps the most important issue of the generation: online free speech. Chronicling the story of London Real’s David vs. Goliath battle against censorship in a world increasingly moderated by Silicon Valley technocrats, "We Will Not Be Silenced" is a cautionary tale for the modern age which underscores the importance of free speech, while reminding us all how fragile this most fundamental of human rights really is.

Focussed on 46 days in 2020, the documentary charts the channel’s tumultuous journey as they fought to broadcast and maintain editorial independence having been deplatformed, all while under increasing scrutiny from governments and social media platforms alike…

… And how despite being banned by the powers-that-be, they successfully managed to find other ways to reach their audiences…

… Livestreaming to over 1 million people through their own independent broadcasting solution and ushering in a new generation of self-publication, as content creators from across the world begin the fightback against Big Tech censorship.

Brian Rose, founder and host of London Real, stated, "In an age where the internet serves as the primary platform for free expression, the escalation of online censorship poses a significant threat to our fundamental rights. With We Will Not Be Silenced, we aim to shed light on this critical issue and ignite a global conversation about the need to protect free speech in the digital era."

We Will Not Be Silenced is more than just a documentary; it is a call to action. It challenges viewers to consider the impact of online censorship on their own lives and encourages them to stand up for their rights to free and open communication.

As Rose himself commented:

“We Will Not Be Silenced.

We Will Not Be Censored.

We Will Not Be Stopped.”

Visit x.com/LondonRealTV to start following London Real on X ahead of this not-to-be-missed livestream, or visit freedomplatform.tv/we-will-not-be-silenced-premiere to visit the documentary microsite to learn more about "We Will Not Be Silenced".

About London Real

London Real is an independent broadcaster founded by Brian Rose in 2011, which has conducted over 1,000 long form interviews with some of the most important voices on the planet. Dedicated to providing a space for authentic conversations and in-depth interviews, London Real has built a global audience by addressing complex and often controversial topics with integrity and transparency. Through documentaries, interviews, and educational content, London Real aims to inspire and empower individuals to seek the truth and challenge the status quo.