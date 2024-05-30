U.S. Business Action to End HIV Updates

Summary: The U.S. Business Action to End HIV, along with its partners, is implementing activities and partnerships and increasing public-private partnerships to address HIV in communities.

HIV.gov has been providing periodic updates regarding the U.S. Business Action to End HIVExit Disclaimer (the Coalition) since its creation on World AIDS Day 2021. The Coalition formed in response to the call in the National HIV/AIDS Strategy (NHAS) to increase public-private partnerships to accelerate efforts to address HIV. Since celebrating its first anniversary on World AIDS Day 2023, the Coalition has been working—along with its coalition partners—to implement activities and partnerships aimed at addressing HIV in communities and nationally. Please read below for updates on how the Coalition and its membership are increasing public-private partnerships to accelerate efforts to address HIV.

When the NHAS was released by President Biden on World AIDS Day 2021, it emphasized the importance of cultivating new public-private partnerships to bring key efforts to address HIV with new audiences and new stakeholders. U.S. Business Action to End HIV is a key collaborator in this effort. Read more about the launch of the Coalition and the impact of the first year. HIV.gov will continue to provide updates to highlight the activities of the Coalition and its membership.