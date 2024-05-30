Preparing Youth to Safely Enter the Job Market

CANADA, May 30 - Released on May 30, 2024

As the school year comes to an end, it's the time of year where many youth are looking for summer jobs. The Young Worker Readiness Certificate Course (YWRCC) helps prepare youth entering the job market.

"Education is essential for young people to safely participate in the workforce," Labour Relations and Workplace Safety Minister Don McMorris said. "The Young Worker Readiness Certificate Course prepares youth with the knowledge they need about their workplace rights and responsibilities."

The free online course provides youth with information about workplace health and safety, minimum employment standard legislation and workplace rights and responsibilities.

Fourteen and 15-year-olds are required to complete the YWRCC before starting work in Saskatchewan. They must provide their employer with a copy of the YWRCC certificate, proof of age and written consent from a parent or guardian before they can begin working.

Since 2010, more than 187,000 certificates have been issued.

In addition to this course, WorkSafe Saskatchewan provides health and safety information for young workers as well as employers, parents and teachers of young workers.

The course can be accessed at https://www.saskatchewan.ca/ywrcc.

