$28.8 Million Major Renovation at Lloydminster Comprehensive High School now Complete

CANADA, May 30 - Released on May 30, 2024

Lloydminster students, teachers and staff celebrated the completion of the $28.8 million renovation and expansion project today along with Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill.

The project, including a two-storey addition that houses 16 new classrooms and upgrades to the mechanical and electrical systems, highlights the Government of Saskatchewan's continued commitment to investing in students and teachers.

"The successful completion of this significant project can be largely attributed to the hard work and collaboration among various levels of government and local community," Cockrill said. "Our government is proud to have contributed to this project which provides more new classrooms where students can achieve their goals."

The Government of Saskatchewan and the Province of Alberta, through The Lloydminster Charter, jointly invested $28.8 million in the project which added an extra 2-story building that houses the additional learning space. With the new space, the school, which was once attended by Grade 10 to 12 students only, will now welcome 335 Grade 9 students.

"Today marks more than just the completion of bricks and mortar; it is a celebration of the unwavering commitment to education," SaskBuilds and Procurement Minister Terry Jenson said. "Saskatchewan students stand tall as we unveil the culmination of the $28.8 million renovation and expansion project at Lloydminster Comprehensive High School, symbolizing our investment in their future and the transformative power of learning."

"As we celebrate the grand opening of the new addition to our flagship high school, we are not merely unveiling an impressive new gymnasium and innovative learning spaces; we are also preparing to open the Lloydminster Comprehensive High School doors to our Grade 9 students this coming fall," Lloydminster Public School Division Board Chair David Thompson said. "This expansion reflects our commitment to nurturing every student's potential, providing a cohesive and enriched learning journey from the moment they step into our division. It is a proud day for us all as we mark this significant milestone in our mission to ensure personal excellence to all students."

In addition to the core project, the Lloydminster Public School Division partnered with Synergy Credit Union and the City of Lloydminster who collectively provided $750,000 in funding to help enhance the school's gymnasium.

Since 2008, the Government of Saskatchewan has committed approximately $2.6 billion toward school infrastructure projects, including 69 new schools and 32 major renovation projects with seven projects approved through the Minor Capital Renewal Program.

