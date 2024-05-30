Former Mississippi State Hospital Employee Pleads Guilty

JACKSON, Miss. – Today State Auditor Shad White announced that Roger Lofton, former Support Care Professional at the Mississippi State Hospital, has pleaded guilty to fraudulent statements and representations. Rogers was arrested in January of 2024.



Lofton is guilty of falsifying timesheets while employed at the Mississippi State Hospital. Lofton was served with a $2,671.75 demand letter at the time of his arrest.

“We will continue to pursue cases, big and small, to send the message that we have zero tolerance for fraud involving taxpayer money,” said State Auditor Shad White.

Lofton was prosecuted by District Attorney John “Bubba” Bramlett’s office. Lofton’s sentencing is set for June 4th.

No surety bond covers Lofton’s employment at the Mississippi State Hospital. Surety bonds are similar to insurance designed to protect taxpayers from corruption. Lofton will remain liable for the full amount of the demand in addition to criminal proceedings.

Suspected fraud can be reported to the Auditor’s office online at any time by clicking the red button at www.osa.ms.gov or calling 1-(800)-321-1275 during normal business hours.