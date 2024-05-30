More Than 20K At-Risk Youths to Enter Workforce this Summer

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that more than 20,000 youth from low-income households are expected to be employed across the state this summer through New York State’s Summer Youth Employment Program. The Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance is distributing $55 million, an increase of $7.9 million over last year, to all 57 counties and New York City to help youth who might not otherwise have access to summer jobs enter the labor market, acquire professional skills and explore possible career paths.

“The Summer Youth Employment Program helps young New Yorkers find good summer jobs that will give them valuable experience and skills to help prepare them for future employment,” Governor Hochul said. “For many participants, this will be their first time in the workforce, and these new experiences will help them greatly as they pursue their educational and career goals into adulthood.”

The Summer Youth Employment Program supports communities across the state in creating summer jobs for youth from low-income families. Participants work in entry-level jobs at places such as parks, summer camps, child care organizations, cultural centers, educational facilities and community-based organizations, among others.

To be eligible for the program, youth must be between the ages of 14 and 20 and be a member of a household with a household income below 200 percent of the federal poverty level, which varies by household size and, for example, is $51,640 for a family of three.

The FY25 Enacted Budget included an increase of $7.9 million for the program over last year to address minimum wage increases and to increase the number of participants. The program served more than 18,400 young people last summer.

Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance Commissioner Barbara C. Guinn said, “By offering meaningful employment to young people from low-income households, the Summer Youth Employment Program provides not only a paycheck, but the potential for life-changing experience and training that can help our youth stay on a path to success. Youth who participate will learn or further develop crucial skills like reliability, the ability to carry out work duties, how to cooperatively accomplish goals as part of a team in a business setting, and personal financial management and budgeting.”

New York State Department of Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon said, “Access to summer jobs is crucial for young people, especially those at risk, providing them with valuable experience that will benefit them throughout their lives. Thanks to Governor Hochul's support, this program offers a great opportunity for young New Yorkers to get the skills they need to succeed and contribute to their communities.”

Division of Criminal Justice Services Commissioner Rossana Rosado said, “Summer employment can offer teens and young adults experiences that open their world to new possibilities. The state’s Summer Youth Employment Program is a critical component of Governor Hochul’s comprehensive plan to improve public safety. When we expand opportunities for individuals, we help strengthen and heal communities.”

Office of Children and Family Services Commissioner DaMia Harris-Madden said, “Summer youth employment experiences are invaluable as they prepare young people for eventual self sufficiency through introductions to the workplace and soft skills development. The Summer Youth Employment Program counters poor use of unsupervised time, provides an alternative to illegal means of making money, and exposes youth to industry professionals. We are fortunate and grateful to have a Governor and Legislature that recognizes the critical importance of investing in summer youth employment opportunities.”