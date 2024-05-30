Everybody Wins! Atlanta Appoints Nichole Harris as New Executive Director

Nichole Harris, EW!A ED Book Vending Machine Ribbon Cutting

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Everybody Wins! Atlanta (EWA), a leading nonprofit dedicated to improving literacy and fostering a love of reading among students, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Nichole Harris as its new Executive Director.

With a robust background in nonprofit leadership, strategic planning, and community engagement, Nichole is dedicated to championing a culture of excellence, driving innovation, and maximizing the organization’s impact. Under her leadership, Everybody Wins! Atlanta is set to reinforce its position as a pillar in the educational community and a beacon of hope for Atlanta's youth.

Founded in 1997, Everybody Wins! Atlanta has made significant strides in enhancing student literacy through its acclaimed Power Lunch program and other initiatives that connect students with mentors and ignite their love for learning.

Deanna Anderson, Board Chair of Everybody Wins! Atlanta, expressed her enthusiasm for Nichole's appointment, stating, "Nichole’s visionary leadership and profound understanding of community dynamics are exactly what EWA needs as we continue to address literacy challenges in Atlanta. Her strategic approach and passion for education will undoubtedly enhance our efforts and enrich the lives of the students we serve."

Nichole joins EWA with a wealth of experience and a proven track record in operational excellence and innovative management. Her previous roles include serving as the Executive Director at MINT ATL and Chief Programs Officer at St. Vincent de Paul Georgia, where she led significant growth initiatives and managed multimillion-dollar budgets. Her efforts have consistently resulted in transformative outcomes and strengthened community ties.

"I am honored to lead Everybody Wins! Atlanta and build upon its remarkable legacy of nurturing young minds through literacy," said Nichole, Executive Director of Everybody Wins! Atlanta. "Our mission to empower students and expand their horizons is more vital than ever, and I am committed to propelling our initiatives to new heights."

In 2022, Nichole was honored with the "15 Within 15" award by the University of Montevallo Junior Board, a testament to her outstanding leadership and commitment to creating positive change. Her educational background includes a Bachelor of Science in Political Science and Government from the University of Montevallo, along with certifications in program evaluation, project management, and remote team management.

About Everybody Wins! Atlanta:

Established in 1997, Everybody Wins! Atlanta is committed to improving literacy and instilling a lifelong love of reading in students through personalized mentorship and targeted reading programs. By fostering close bonds between students and mentors, EWA ensures that every child has the opportunity to succeed and thrive.