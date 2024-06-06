Submit Release
California Mesothelioma Victims Center Urges an Oil Refinery Worker Who Has Mesothelioma Anywhere in California To Call LA Based Attorney Andy Waters of Waters & Kraus About Compensation and Getting the Best Results

"If your loved one or dad is a current or former oil refinery worker with mesothelioma anywhere in California, please call Los Angeles based attorney Andy Waters of Waters & Kraus at 866-714-6466.”
— California Mesothelioma Victims Center

LOS ANGELES , CALIFORNIA , USA, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the California Mesothelioma Victims Center, "If your husband or dad is a current or former worker at an oil refinery in Carson, Long Beach, Torrance or any other refinery in California and they now have mesothelioma, please call Los Angeles based attorney Andy Waters of Waters & Kraus anytime at 866-714-6466. Andy Waters is one of the most skilled and experienced mesothelioma attorneys in the nation and he would be our top pick for anyone with this rare cancer in California. We need to also emphasize Andy Waters has represented oil refinery workers with mesothelioma before.

"An oil refinery worker prior to the early 1980s would have had to deal with asbestos exposure on a regular basis in California-especially if they were a boilermaker, electrician, machinist, mechanic, plumber-pipefitter, insulator, a member of a repair crew, a laborer or a manager-supervisor-production worker. To prevent the spread of fire, oil refineries nationwide were loaded with asbestos before 1980.

"If your loved one or dad is a current or former oil refinery worker with mesothelioma anywhere in California, please call Los Angeles based attorney Andy Waters of Waters & Kraus at 866-714-6466. Hire one of the nation's top mesothelioma attorneys-expect a much better compensation result." https://WatersKraus.Com


The California Mesothelioma Victims Center is a passionate advocate for people with mesothelioma in Los Angeles, San Pedro, San Diego, San Jose, San Francisco, Fresno, Irvine, Oakland, Long Beach, Anaheim, Bakersfield, Riverside, Sacramento, Stockton or anywhere else in California. https://California.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

Suggestions from the Mesothelioma Victims Center for people with mesothelioma in California or nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:
*“Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.
* “Do you recall the names of coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?
*“Did you have more than one job where you might have been exposed to asbestos?
*“Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?"

If a person with mesothelioma anywhere else in the nation-or their family members would like some suggestions as to what lawyer-law firm to call-please call the Mesothelioma Victims Center anytime at 866-714-6466-"we have assembled the most amazing mesothelioma attorneys in the nation-and we would be honored to make recommendations." https://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

Michael Thomas
California Mesothelioma Victims Center
+1 866-714-6466
