MACAU, May 30 - Due to the adverse weather conditions, the programme Impression of Iec Long, originally scheduled for today (30 May), at 8pm, at the Former Iec Long Firecracker Factory, will be cancelled. The refund procedures will be announced later. We apologize for any inconvenience.
Notice of the Cultural Affairs Bureau: Latest arrangements for the programme Impression of Iec Long, integrated in the 34th Macao Arts Festival
