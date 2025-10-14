DSEDJ leads Macao higher education institutions to São Paulo, Brazil to deepen educational exchange between sister cities

MACAU, October 14 - To consolidate educational cooperation between Macao and its sister city São Paulo, Brazil, expand its international circle of friends, and promote the internationalisation of local higher education, a delegation of representatives from local higher education institutions, led by the Deputy Director of the Education and Youth Development Bureau (DSEDJ), Teng Sio Hong, travelled between 10 to 12 October to São Paulo, Brazil, where they visited the State University of Campinas (UNICAMP), the University of São Paulo (USP), the São José dos Campos Technological Innovation Park and the Brasil 247 media group.

The delegation comprised representatives from eight higher education institutions in Macao, including the University of Macau (UM), Macao Polytechnic University (MPU), Macao University of Tourism (UTM), Academy of Public Security Forces of Macao (ESFSM), Macau University of Science and Technology (MUST), City University of Macau (CityU Macau), University of Saint Joseph (USJ) and Kiang Wu Nursing College of Macau (KWNC). With the aim of further expanding cooperation with Brazilian universities in the area of higher education, the delegation visited UNICAMP and USP respectively, both of which were participants in the Third Forum for Presidents of Higher Education Institutions of China and Portuguese-Speaking Countries, which was held last year in Macao. During the meetings with UNICAMP Rector Paulo Cesar Montagner and USP-China Center President Ricardo Trindade, in-depth discussions on topics such as academic collaboration, faculty and student exchanges, joint research initiatives and the Macao–Hengqin International Education (University) Town project were conducted, exploring the feasibility of advancing cooperation in higher education and launching joint training programmes between the two regions. During the journey, the group of delegates also toured the São José dos Campos Technological Innovation Park, a comprehensive connection hub that promotes science, technology, innovation and entrepreneurship. They exchanged views with Solange Corrêa, research coordinator of the Technological Innovation Park, to learn about Brazil’s successful experience in matching industry needs and fostering cross-sector collaboration and technology transfer among higher education institutions, research institutes and enterprises.

During the visit in São Paulo, Macao higher education institutions signed four cooperation agreements and confirmed intent of cooperation in three initiatives in the higher education sector with Brazilian universities and organisations, further enhancing bilateral ties in areas such as student exchange and joint research projects. They also visited the Brasil 247 media group to strengthen promotion and publicity for Macao’s higher education in Brazil. The DSEDJ continues to step up the integrated development of education, science, technology and talent cultivation, focuses on and supports the training of Chinese–Portuguese bilingual interdisciplinary talent, and works closely with Macao’s higher education institutions, in order to intensify educational collaboration with Portuguese-speaking countries, especially with Macao’s sister cities, with a view to strengthening international and regional educational exchange in a sustained manner, nurturing industrial talent necessary for Macao’s adequate economic diversification, and contributing to the development of the Guangdong–Hong Kong–Macao Greater Bay Area into a higher education innovation hub.

Leaders and representatives of higher education institutions in Macao participating in the delegation visit included: UM Vice-Rector Hui King Man, MPU Rector Im Sio Kei, UTM Vice-Rector Loi Kim Ieng, ESFSM Deputy Director Lam Io Fan, USJ Vice-Rector Alexandre Lobo, MUST Associate Vice-President Leong Man Wai, KWNC Vice-President Ng Wai I, and CityU Macau Dean of Faculty of Business José Alves.