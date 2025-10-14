CE meets Governor of Hainan to strengthen regional cooperation

MACAU, October 14 - The Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai, met with the Governor of Hainan Province, Mr Liu Xiaoming. The two officials exchanged views on deepening multi-sectoral collaboration between Hainan and Macao, enhancing synergies between tourism and the meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) sector, and joint promotion of initiatives for those sectors.

During the meeting on Monday (13 October) at the Government Headquarters in Macao, Mr Sam noted that Hainan and Macao – situated within the Pan-Pearl River Delta area – benefit from access to vast domestic markets and to Southeast Asian economies. Over the years, Hainan and Macao have fostered frequent exchanges and established robust cooperation in tourism, cultural affairs, and the MICE sector, yielding significant results. By jointly promoting multi-destination tourism itineraries, the two sides could further expand collaborative opportunities, and drive mutual growth in tourism through visitor-sharing initiatives.

The Chief Executive highlighted Macao’s unique advantages under the “One country, two systems” principle, and its strategic positioning as “One Centre, One Platform, One Base” under national policy. He noted that the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, currently under accelerated development, could complement the Hainan Free Trade Port through policy synergy, thereby creating favourable conditions for broader regional collaboration.

The Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government is committed to advancing economic diversification and fostering high-quality socioeconomic development. Mr Sam expressed hope for continued support from Hainan in the exploration of innovative cooperation models that leverage both places’ strengths and unlock new shared opportunities.

Officials attending the meeting included: the Secretary for Administration and Justice, Mr Cheong Weng Chon; the Chief-of-Office of the Chief Executive’s Office, Ms Chan Kak; the Director of the Policy Research and Regional Development Bureau, Mr Cheong Chok Man; and the Director of Administrative Affairs Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, Mr Cao Jin Feng.

Representatives of the Hainan authorities included: the Secretary-General of the Hainan Provincial People’s Government, Mr Fu Xuanchao; the Executive Deputy Director of the United Front Work Department of the Communist Party of China Hainan Provincial Committee, and representative of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the Hainan Government, Ms Kang Baiying; and the Director of the Hainan Provincial Development and Reform Commission, Mr Qi Shuli.