PHOTO RELEASE: Department Welcomes Bourbourg UFA for Two-Day Agricultural Tour 

May 30, 2024

ANNAPOLIS, MD (May 30, 2024)– The Maryland Department of Agriculture recently welcomed students from Bourbourg UFA for a tour of Maryland agriculture. Located in the region of Hauts-de-France, a Sister State to Maryland since 2020, Bourbourg UFA serves as a training school for students interested in pursuing careers in technical fields, including agriculture. Students and faculty spent the two-day tour visiting farms and agricultural operations in Western Maryland and the Eastern Shore.

“Sharing Maryland agriculture with these students is not only beneficial to their education but gives us a chance to show off the incredible work being done in Maryland agriculture on an international level,” said Maryland Department of Agriculture Secretary Kevin Atticks. “I am thrilled they chose to visit Maryland and look forward to our continued collaboration and discussions about agriculture.”

Day one of the tour saw stops in Western Maryland starting with a visit to Hough Family Showpigs, a family-first show pig breeder located in Western Howard County. Students learned about the intricate process of breeding and gene selection for show pigs and were able to observe adult pigs and their piglets, witnessing firsthand how artificial insemination is performed on pigs. Next was a stop at Misty Meadow Farm Creamery, a fourth-generation family-owned dairy farm nestled in the heart of western Maryland. The students were amazed to learn about the innovative technology used to milk the cows and gained further insight into Maryland dairy operations.

The group then toured Coldsprings Farms in New Windsor. Owner/operator Matt Hoff shared with students what the Maryland dairy landscape looks like and provided the students a breakdown of his nutritional mix for dairy cattle feed. The day ended at Lippy Brothers Farms, a family-owned and operated grain and vegetable farm located in Hampstead. The students enjoyed interacting with the impressive farming equipment used on the farm, and learned about the different techniques employed to cultivate and harvest various crops.

Day two centered around Eastern Shore operations, including a stop at University of Maryland’s Wye River Research and Education Center and the Wye Angus farm. Learning about the vital role the University of Maryland has in agriculture, students also were able to witness the breeding operation at Wye Angus.

The tour wrapped up with a stop at Atlantic Tractor in Queen Anne, during which Assistant Secretary for Resource Conservation Hans Schmidt spoke about the importance of Maryland’s conservation efforts. From no till practices to stream buffers, Assistant Secretary Schmidt shared how Maryland farmers work in the context of the Chesapeake Bay and the environment.

“The Maryland Sister States Program, managed by my Office, provides a government-to-government platform to carry out mutually beneficial bilateral projects with Maryland’s global partners in various sectors at the subnational level,” said Maryland Secretary of State Susan Lee. “I appreciate the support of Secretary Atticks and his staff as we govern through partnership in this important area of agricultural training and look forward to more exchanges with our friends in Hauts-de-France.”

Upon their return to France, the students reflected on their experience in Maryland. “Thank you to the MDA for introducing us to American agriculture.We were impressed by our visits and never thought we would experience it one day, we will never forget it!”

###

Follow Maryland Department of Agriculture on Facebook @MdAgDept