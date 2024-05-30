Montgomery County Council to Hold Public Hearing on the Great Seneca Plan on June 12 at 7 p.m. 

MARYLAND, May 30 - For Immediate Release: Thursday, May 30, 2024

Public hearing to take place at The Universities at Shady Grove Biomedical Sciences & Engineering Facility





ROCKVILLE, Md., May 30, 2024—The Montgomery County Council will hold a public hearing on the Planning Board Draft of the Great Seneca Plan: Connecting Life and Science on June 12, 2024, at 7 p.m. at The Universities at Shady Grove, Room IV-1201 (Teaching Theater), Building IV (Biomedical Sciences & Engineering Facility), which is located at 9631 Gudelsky Dr., Rockville, MD 20850.

The Great Seneca Plan covers 4,330 acres located in the heart of the I-270 Corridor between the cities of Gaithersburg and Rockville and the town of Washington Grove. The Plan area includes several distinct areas with a variety of contexts, conditions, and opportunities, including the Life Sciences Center (LSC), Quince Orchard, National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), Londonderry and Hoyle’s Addition, Rosemont, Oakmont, Walnut Hill, Washingtonian Light Industrial Park, Washingtonian Residential, and Hi Wood. The Plan makes recommendations to strengthen the economic competitiveness of the Life Sciences Center, guide future developments, and transform public spaces and amenities in the area to provide valuable links and social spaces.

Free visitor parking for this public hearing will be provided on Levels 2 - 6 of Traville Gateway Garage (9638 Gudelsky Dr, Rockville, MD 20850) and the Shady Grove Garage (9621 Gudelsky Dr, Rockville, MD 20850). Individuals testifying in person will receive a validation ticket for these garages upon exiting the public hearing.

Residents who wish to testify at the public hearing in person or on Zoom must sign up by June 11 at 5 p.m. on the Council’s website or by calling 240-777-7803.

Send testimony by mail to County Council, 100 Maryland Ave., Rockville, MD 20850; or residents may sign up to testify remotely by phone (call 240-777-7803 for information). To express an opinion, call 240-777-7900.

The Council meeting schedule may change from time to time. View the current Council and Committee agendas, Council staff reports and additional information on items scheduled for Council review on the Council website.

How to Sign Up for Public Hearings

The Stay Council Connected video series is a step-by-step guide to navigating the Montgomery County Council that offers instructions for residents. Read this release in Spanish here. # # #

Release ID: 24-209Media Contact: Genevieve Kurtz 240-777-7805, Lucia Jimenez 240-777-7832