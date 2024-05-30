Meeting with representatives of science and education of the country

TAJIKISTAN, May 30 - On May 30, the Founder of Peace and National Unity – Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, met with representatives of science and education of the country at Kokhi Vahdat complex.

The purpose of the meeting was to review the results of the previous meeting with intellectuals, the current state of scientific development and its prospects, the issues of raising the level of learning natural and mathematical sciences, developing technical thinking, supporting initiatives in the direction of invention, as well as the quality and effectiveness of training scientific personnel in the country.

During the speech, the Honorable Head of State Emomali Rahmon deeply analyzed the results of the work of scientists during the years of independence, and set specific tasks for the Government of the country and related structures to find ways to meet the needs of the time and to serve it in the development and progress of the state.

The President of the country stated that the Government of Tajikistan considers science as one of the main factors of the country's development and scientists as a great intellectual resource of the society, and it has provided all opportunities for its comprehensive development and improvement of the social conditions of scientific workers.

The Leader of the Nation, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, spoke about the constructive goals of the strategic directions of the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan and its successful results.

It was emphasized that the leadership of the state and the Government of the country paid primary attention to the issue of education and science, and during more than 30 years of independence, they built more than 3900 institutions of general education, including new type institutions, namely gymnasiums, lyceums and colleges, as well as universities and institutes.

The work carried out so far shows that from the first days of the creation of an independent state, science and education have been a key factor in the policy of the country's Government, and scientists, researchers, teachers and intellectuals are the creative and leading forces of all spheres of the country's life.

Honorable Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, stated that the country's scientists made a valuable contribution to the preparation of an important state document - the National Development Strategy of the Republic of Tajikistan for the period up to 2030, and they should continue their contribution to the achievement of the strategic goals of the state, ensuring the stable development of the country, progress in various fields, in particular, the organization of production enterprises, the creation of jobs, raising the standard of living of the people and reducing the intensity of labor migration.

In the continuation of the speech, the Head of State obliged the Government of the country to demand effective activity in the field of science and to strictly control the implementation of activities aimed at this goal.

The Government of the country was instructed to establish a competent commission to conduct a comprehensive analysis of the activities of all sub-structures of the National Academy of Sciences and the Academy of Agricultural Sciences, including the facilities and lands left over from the past era in the balance of these structures.

The Leader of the Nation, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, expressed his opinion on the need to adopt the Law "On commercialization of the results of scientific and scientific and technical activities" and tasked the relevant officials and structures to take appropriate measures for the development of sub-legal documents, the construction of the necessary infrastructure and the effective implementation of the said law.

The Government of the country and related structures received strict instructions from the Head of State regarding the selection, education and placement of qualified personnel.

During the meeting, the President of the country, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, gave specific instructions to the responsible persons and related structures on improving the quality of education in higher and secondary institutions, adapting the field of education to modern times and other leading factors of society. It was also considered necessary to pay primary attention to the issues of raising the level and quality of textbooks.

The Ministry of Labor, Migration and Population Employment and the Committee on Primary and Secondary Vocational Education were tasked to take action on the issue of language learning, vocational training, and preparing youth and adults studying in their subordinate institutions for the internal and external labor market.

Honorable Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, recalling the current situation in the world in terms of protecting peace and tranquility, political stability and national unity in the country, considered educating the younger generations in the spirit of self-knowledge and patriotism, pride, respect for the mother tongue, history, customs and traditions, rituals and national dress as the most important task of the society.

The Head of State confidently stated that our scientists, as always, fulfill their mission to the nation and the state with great patriotism, and make a valuable contribution to protecting the achievements of independence, national sanctity, strengthening the historical and cultural memory of the Tajik nation, and the worthy presentation of our dear Motherland – Tajikistan.

It was assured that scientists, teachers and active intellectuals will contribute more to the development and progress of the state with their valuable scientific research and their constructive position, and will continue to fulfill their patriotic mission with loyalty to the beloved Tajikistan and its honorable people.

After the speech, the Honorable President of the country Emomali Rahmon and a group of scientists and scholars of the country held a question-and-answer session, during which they discussed the state support for the development of science, the adoption of law, programs and strategies, and the constant care of the Leader of the Nation for the improvement of the living conditions of intellectuals.