Slovenia shares its knowledge on Green transition with young Americans

SLOVENIA, May 29 - The main objective of the programme is to strengthen the EU-US transatlantic partnership. The promotion and deepening of relations with the US is a key priority for Slovenia, one of the ten EU countries selected to implement the programme. Recognising the importance of climate change mitigation and its commitment to a green transition, Slovenia decided to focus the event on the deployment of green technologies. The programme will showcase Slovenian good practices in this field.

On the first day of their visit, the American guests visited Bled and were given a presentation on the Bled Strategic Forum. They spent the following day at the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs, where they were briefed on the Ministry's foreign policy priorities in the areas of science, water and climate diplomacy, the circular economy, digitalisation and artificial intelligence. Slovenian companies also presented their innovative solutions for the green transition.

Director-General for Political Affairs Mateja Norčič Štamcar addressed the gathering at the Ministry, stressing that Slovenia and the US, as allies, share the same values and principles. Their close cooperation can be seen in the United Nations Security Council and was further confirmed at the Fourth Strategic Dialogue between the two countries in Ljubljana in April 2024. Cooperation between Slovenia and the US has progressed in a number of areas, particularly in the economy, science, technology, cyber security, defence and energy. This programme provides a unique opportunity to further strengthen friendly relations.

The rest of the programme includes a trip to the Primorska region, where the participants will visit the Pipistrel company and listen to a presentation by the Regional Development Agency ROD Ajdovščina, and a guided tour of the Ljubljana Technology Park, the National Assembly of the Republic of Slovenia and an urban beehive.