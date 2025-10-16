175th regular session of the Government of the Republic of Slovenia

SLOVENIA, October 16 - The Government today took note of the draft Act on the Payment of the Winter Allowance and will submit it to the Economic and Social Council (ESS) for consideration. The proposed act introduces a new employment-related right – the right of workers to a winter allowance – and defines its tax and social contribution treatment. The purpose of introducing the winter allowance is to ensure that all employed workers receive an additional payment each calendar year, thereby promoting greater satisfaction and motivation among employees.

The allowance is linked to the employee’s work status, and its amount is proposed at half of the statutory minimum wage in Slovenia, currently amounting to EUR 639 gross. In the first year, this payment will not be counted as income when determining eligibility for benefits under the Public Funds Benefits Act, meaning it will not affect household social transfers. The deadline for payment of the winter allowance is set at no later than 18 days after the end of the pay period for November of the current year – that is, by 18 December 2025. If this date falls on a public holiday, payment must be made on the next working day.

In drafting the proposal, the Government took into account employers’ comments regarding liquidity concerns. In cases of insolvency, employers may exceptionally postpone payment, but not later than 31 March of the following calendar year. The same flexibility applies to the payment of holiday allowances.

Additionally, the proposal introduces specific exemptions in the first year of implementation. Under certain conditions, employers may pay a reduced winter allowance in 2025 amounting to one-eighth of the minimum wage. Employers facing technical challenges in adjusting their payment systems will exceptionally be allowed to make the payment by 31 March 2025. For employees working part-time, the right to the allowance will be granted on a pro-rata basis. The proposal also provides tax and social contribution exemptions for the portion of the payment up to half the minimum wage.

The Government also approved amendments to the Social Security Act, introducing for the first time in Slovenian legislation a new social welfare service – community support. The amendments further extend eligibility to include families with children with special needs as a new beneficiary group.

At today’s session, the Government adopted the Strategy for the Development of Quantum Technologies in Slovenia until 2035. The strategy outlines key pillars: research, infrastructure, human resources, knowledge transfer, and support mechanisms. It represents a comprehensive national response to the challenges and opportunities of quantum technologies, which in the coming decade will shape science, the economy, security, and the technological sovereignty of both Slovenia and the European Union.

Through its implementation, Slovenia aims to establish itself as a leader in selected niche areas, highlight its strategic national advantages, and contribute to achieving European objectives. Quantum technologies are a cornerstone of the EU’s technological sovereignty and scientific excellence. Slovenia has a long-standing research tradition and actively participates in European initiatives such as Quantum Flagship, QuantERA, EuroQCI, and EuroHPC, and is a signatory of the European Quantum Declaration.

The strategy defines four development areas and thirteen specific measures, each with clear objectives, responsible institutions, indicators, and financial plans. Horizontal systemic mechanisms are presented separately. Monitoring will take place annually, with three evaluation phases planned – in 2028, 2031, and 2035 – reflecting the rapidly evolving nature of the field.