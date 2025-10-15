174th regular session of the Government of the Republic of Slovenia

SLOVENIA, October 15 - Proposed Act on the intervention measure to extend the validity of annual electronic vignettes

At today's session, the Government approved the text of the proposed Act on the intervention measure to extend the validity of annual electronic vignettes.

The proposed Act provides for the extension of the validity of annual electronic vignettes for vehicles up to 3,500 kg maximum permissible weight (motorhomes, passenger cars and motorcycles) by four months, starting from the date of expiry of their validity period as determined at the time of purchase. This applies to annual electronic vignettes for vehicles in toll class 1 (motorcycles) and toll classes 2A and 2B (motorhomes, passenger cars) whose validity has not yet expired on 1 December 2025.

It is also stipulated that the extension of the validity of these electronic vignettes shall be carried out by the toll road operator at no additional cost to toll payers.

In the case of a refund claim for the value of an annual electronic vignette under Article 51 of the Road Tolling Act, toll payers may claim a refund only for the period from the date on which the legal grounds arise under the aforementioned article until the expiry date specified at the time of purchase.

In addition, the toll road operator must, by 1 December 2025 at the latest, adapt the toll collection system to the designated period of road use so that toll roads can also be used with annual electronic vignettes whose validity has been extended under this Act.

The extension measure ensures fairer treatment for holders of annual electronic vignettes by granting them an extended period of access to the toll road network at no extra cost. This will mitigate the negative effects of reduced traffic flow caused by the major investment cycle on Slovenia’s motorway network, which is essential for the safe use of these motorway sections, and help maintain public confidence in the vignette tolling system.

Source: Ministry of Infrastructure

The Government to reclassify the H5 and H6 expressways as main roads, where passenger cars will be exempt from tolls

To address traffic challenges in the wider area of Slovenian Istria, caused by the tolling of passenger cars on the H5 and H6 expressways, the Government has decided to implement a solution that preserves the integrity of the well-established and functioning tolling system while ensuring equal treatment for users across the entire toll road network in Slovenia.

In recent years, traffic volumes have been steadily increasing. During the summer months in particular, traffic often exceeds average levels, resulting in severe congestion, longer travel times, a higher risk of accidents, and negative impacts on the environment and quality of life in residential areas. A significant share of traffic consists of transit vehicles avoiding the use of electronic vignettes on the H5 and H6 expressways. Many drivers – especially foreign motorists and daily commuters – avoid paying for vignettes by taking alternative routes through settlements such as Škofije, Dekani, Bertoki, Šalara, Izola and Lucija. Consequently, municipal roads not designed for such heavy traffic loads are becoming overburdened. The diversion of traffic to local roads reduces road safety, affects traffic flow and road maintenance, and negatively impacts the living conditions of residents, who face increased noise, dust and restricted access to their homes.

To effectively address these challenges until the construction of the new Koper–Dragonja expressway, the Government has instructed the Ministry of Infrastructure to reclassify the H5 and H6 expressways as main roads, which will be designated as optional toll roads. This measure will ensure that the future main road replacing the current expressways remains managed and maintained by DARS, the national toll road operator, while tolls will apply only to freight vehicles over 3,500 kg maximum permissible weight. The section of road between Škofije and Izola will therefore become toll-free for passenger vehicles, helping to relieve local roads and communities that are currently under heavy traffic pressure.

The reclassification measure will take effect on 1 January 2026 and is intended as a temporary measure until the completion of the Koper–Dragonja expressway.

Source: Ministry of Infrastructure

Information on the merger of the Pomurje Science and Innovation Centre with the “Jožef Stefan” Institute

At its session held in the Pomurje region, the Government of the Republic of Slovenia took note of information on the progress of the merger of the Pomurje Science and Innovation Centre (ZIS Pomurje) with the “Jožef Stefan” Institute (IJS). In June this year, the Government had already reviewed the Analysis of Development Options for ZIS Pomurje, which identified several potential development paths. The analysis concluded that the most suitable option was the merger of ZIS Pomurje with another public research institute – specifically the “Jožef Stefan” Institute.

The IJS is Slovenia’s largest public research institution, covering a broad range of scientific fields that correspond to or complement the priority areas defined for ZIS Pomurje. The merger will foster synergies and interdisciplinarity, strengthen research and development capacities, create economies of scale, enhance operational efficiency, and improve cooperation with the local environment, particularly with the business sector.

On this basis, the Ministry of Higher Education, Science and Innovation held consultations with the local community, ZIS Pomurje and IJS. The process identified positive outcomes for all stakeholders and outlined development opportunities for the local community, including benefits for the local economy, the academic environment in north-eastern Slovenia, and the expansion of the IJS’s research capacities. The consultation defined key procedural steps and an indicative timeline for the merger. The central document in the process is the merger dossier, to be prepared jointly by IJS and ZIS Pomurje, with input from other stakeholders, who will define the most important aspects of the merger process. The dossier will set out the key aspects of the merger, including a strategy for integrating and developing ZIS Pomurje’s research activities within the IJS. The aim is to achieve meaningful complementarity, foster synergies and interdisciplinarity, and strengthen research and development capacities, including research infrastructure.

Preparation of the merger dossier, its coordination by the governing bodies of both institutions, and adoption by their boards of directors are expected by the end of October. The drafting of amendments to founding acts and the Government’s decision on the merger are expected to be completed by the end of November this year.

Source: Ministry of Higher Education, Science and Innovation