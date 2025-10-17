Submit Release
GOVSI Podcast: On the Pension Reform

SLOVENIA, October 17 - In the new episode of the GOVSI government podcast, host Petra Bezjak Cirman talks with Marijan Papež, long-time Director General of the Pension and Disability Insurance Institute of Slovenia (ZPIZ). The conversation focuses on the pension reform adopted by the National Assembly in September. Whether it will actually be implemented depends on the outcome of the ongoing signature collection for a referendum.

