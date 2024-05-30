We are hiring

SLOVENIA, May 30 - The Consulate General of the Republic of Slovenia in Cleveland is hiring an individual for the position of Administrative Officer, in charge of all administrative tasks of the Consulate General.

Description of work:

Assistance in preparation and implementation of Consulate General's meetings and events, mostly in the Office (occasionally out of Office events),

Assistance with the basic consular tasks,

Daily administrative and technical tasks, correspondence management, archiving, assistance in inventory of fixed assets and record keeping.

Conditions for filling the position:

At least 2 years of work experience in similar position,

Proficiency in English and knowledge of Slovenian language,

Knowledge of working with information technology for office use (Windows, Excel, E-mail, Internet, Power Point presentations)

Social networking skills (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram),

Category B drivers license,

Valid residence permit and Employment Authorization (if the candidate is not a US citizen),

Willingness to work with a well established team.

Start date: July 2024

This is a contracted position for 30 hours per week, for a period of one year, with the possibility of extension, 3 months trial.

All interested candidates are asked to send their resume/cover letter and curriculum vitae to the E-mail address of the Consulate General of the Republic of Slovenia in Cleveland sloconsulate.cleveland@gov.si.