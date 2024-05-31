Mobile-First SaaS Leader Innovapptive Expands Product, Go-to-Market, and Sales Executive Team
New Additions Support Company Initiatives to Enhance Customer Value and Drive Future Growth
These top-notch executives bring a wealth of proven experience and success. That's going to be key as we roll out our new initiative to shake up digital transformation for asset-heavy industries.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Innovapptive Inc., a worldwide leader in mobile-first SaaS connected frontline worker applications, announces the addition of four highly successful executives to the GTM, Sales, and Product team. This move aims to better reach and assist asset-intensive industries in digitally transforming their manual operations, maintenance, and warehouse processes. The company is also launching a new initiative that focuses on selling, implementing, and capturing value/ROI for Innovapptive’s growing list of customers.
“These top-notch executives bring a wealth of proven experience and success,” said Innovapptive CEO and co-founder Sundeep Ravande. “That's going to be key as we roll out our new initiative to shake up digital transformation for asset-heavy industries. This step isn't just about improving how we help our customers—it also marks a big strategic shift for us, focusing heavily on delivering real, measurable value and ROI. These changes reflect our commitment to continuous improvement and our unwavering dedication to delivering value to our customers."
New Executives Introduced
Joe Gallagher has joined Innovapptive as the Vice President of Enterprise Sales, bringing extensive experience from his roles at ServiceMax and ServiceNow. Joe's proven ability to drive growth and maintain strong customer relationships equips him to lead Innovapptive's enterprise sales efforts, aiming to enhance client services and expand market reach.
Kathryn Narayan has joined Innovapptive as the Head of GTM (Go-to-Market) and Solutions, bringing more than three decades of experience in enterprise software sales. Kathryn will oversee Innovapptive’s GTM strategy, including product marketing, field marketing, indirect channels, and partnerships strategies. Her strategic vision coupled with hands-on leadership will be instrumental in driving the company's growth and refining operational functions.
Vikas Reddy has joined Innovapptive as the VP of Product Management, bringing more than a decade of experience in the technology sector. Vikas began his career as a software engineer at Adobe and has since held significant leadership roles in product and design at Sprinklr, Airmeet, and the Newton School, managing products with over $100 million ARR. During his stint in his previous roles, he was instrumental in launching multiple groundbreaking products from scratch. Vikas is a graduate of IIT Guwahati and holds an MBA from IIM Ahmedabad.
Rahul Lahoria has joined Innovapptive as the Head of Technology and Architecture, with a rich background in technology and entrepreneurship. Rahul earned a Master’s of Technology in Computer Science from IIT Kharagpur and previously worked with Capillary Technologies.. He has founded several successful startups, including Shatkon Labs, LiveCheck, and Mogi I/O, and has filed six patents, specializing in AI, cloud computing, and mobile application development.
About Innovapptive
Innovapptive is headquartered in Houston, TX, and is a provider of a mobile-first and AI-powered SaaS Connected Worker Platform that closes the loop between industrial assets, back-office systems, and frontline workers. Innovapptive’s integrated suite of apps unlocks productivity for operators, maintenance, and warehouse teams to maximize productivity, uptime, and growth profitability for some of the world’s largest companies.
