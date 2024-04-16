INNOVAPPTIVE GOES LIVE WITH MOBILE OPERATOR ROUNDS FOR MAJOR UPSTREAM OIL & GAS COMPANY
mRounds Solution Will Enhance Efficiency and Asset Effectiveness
mRounds utilizes mobile technology and AI to empower companies to improve operational efficiency, increase production equipment uptime, and cut costly safety incidents.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Innovapptive Inc., a global leader in mobile-first SaaS connected frontline worker applications, announces that an integrated oil & gas client has successfully implemented its mRounds mobile operator rounds solution at two installations off Angola. This just-completed implementation will give the client a 360-degree, real-time information view of two major offshore assets. Such capabilities mean the company can better understand current operational conditions and anticipate needed action to maintain optimal asset uptime.
What the Client Seeks to Accomplish Using mRounds
The implementation is part of the client’s ongoing efforts to improve efficiency and safety at Angolan offshore installations. The company’s legacy operator rounds program had proven tedious and didn’t yield the timely, accurate information needed to reach uptime and safety objectives.
Innovapptive’s mRounds mobile operator rounds solution will replace this slow, manual process with game-changing connected worker technology, giving operations, maintenance, and warehouse personnel and managers real-time visibility into issues affecting production equipment and worker safety. Instant access to key operational data means decision makers can make better choices based on current situations rather than on guesses or assumptions.
“mRounds utilizes mobile technology and AI to empower companies to improve operational efficiency, increase production equipment uptime, and cut costly safety incidents,” said Innovapptive CEO Sundeep Ravande. “Frontline workers have ready access to a highly adjustable, configurable, modern, and mobile-first operator rounds solution. These workers and their supervisors can identify potential equipment issues in the early stages, take proactive action before they cause costly incidents, ensure production assets remain up and running, and workers remain safe.”
What Is the mRounds Mobile Operator Rounds Solution?
mRounds is a mobile operator rounds platform designed to empower production operators with real-time field data, enabling them to streamline operations, improve safety, reliability, and asset life while driving productivity to new heights. It can be deployed at any oil and gas facility, such as an upstream drilling site, a midstream processing plant or pipeline, or a downstream refinery.
Using mRounds, operations supervisors achieve improved oversight and management of field operations. The platform's integration with IIoT offers a holistic perspective of operational checkpoints, facilitating proactive supervision and decision-making. Additionally, features like field observation dashboards and PDF reports sent via emails enhance the visibility of completed rounds and field-raised issues.
mRounds’ Benefits and Features
Clients like this customer gain many benefits from the 100 percent digital mRounds solution, including the flexibility and agility to:
● Eliminate outdated and inefficient legacy or paper-based data collection.
● Conduct rounds using mobile devices or tablets.
● Identify and raise issues at the point of inspection.
● Track round progress in real time and make informed decisions based on current operational data.
● Take quick action to minimize unplanned downtime and safety incidents.
mRounds delivers numerous features, including:
● Drag and drop-based digital operator rounds builder.
● Route optimization.
● Flexible calendar-based scheduler.
● Real-time notifications with pictures/videos.
● Condition-based alerts.
● Built-in-shift logs and automated shift handover.
What Clients Can Achieve Using mRounds
mRounds users can anticipate up to a:
● 50% decrease in equipment breakdowns.
● 30% jump in operator efficiency.
● 25% reduction in safety incidents.
About Innovapptive
Innovapptive is headquartered in Houston, TX, and is a provider of a mobile-first and AI–powered SaaS Connected Worker Platform that closes the loop between industrial assets, back-office systems, and frontline workers. Innovapptive’s integrated suite of apps unlocks productivity for operators, maintenance, and warehouse teams to maximize productivity, uptime, and growth profitability for some of the world’s largest companies. Learn more at http://www.innovapptive.com.
