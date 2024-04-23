Innovapptive Adds Two Experienced SaaS and Technology Leaders to Executive Team
New Managing Director/COO and Marketing VP Bring Considerable Knowledge and Solid Backgrounds to Connected Worker Platform Innovator
Innovapptive Inc., a worldwide leader in mobile-first SaaS connected frontline worker applications, announces that it has added two experienced SaaS and tech industry veterans to its global management team. Both executives will play key roles in enabling the company to develop and market innovative connected worker solutions to industrial, process, and manufacturing plants and facilities.
— Sundeep Ravande
Rehan Lateefi has joined Innovapptive as Managing Director and COO. Diptarup Chakraborti is Innovapptive’s new Vice President of Marketing. The two will be based out of the company’s Hyderabad office and report to CEO Sundeep Ravande.
“We’re excited to have Rehan and Diptarup on our team,” Ravande said. “Both will bring fresh ideas and new ways of doing things that will greatly enhance our operational and marketing efforts. Innovapptive has enjoyed tremendous growth over the last five years and with these newest additions to our leadership team we expect to continue that growth in the years to come.”
New Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer
Rehan Lateefi brings more than two decades of tech industry and entrepreneurial experience. Formerly with Deluxe Media based in Los Angeles, Rehan led a global team of more than 2,000 people, delivering digital supply chain solutions to major movie studios.
As Deluxe India’s managing director, he expanded the Bangalore center from 500 to 2,000. Prior to that, Rehan was at ServiceMax, a company that competes in the same market as Innovapptive. Rehan led the engineering team that built the ServiceMax FieldService application. GE Digital later acquired ServiceMax for USD ~1 billion.
Rehan focuses on execution - how can a company build and deliver better software, fast. He holds an MBA and a pending PhD from IBS.
New Vice President of Marketing
Diptarup Chakraborti, Innovapptive’s new Vice President of Marketing, is a SaaS marketing veteran with more than 23 years of experience in technology marketing, having previously worked for organizations like IBM, Gartner, Mastek, and Zycus. Prior to joining Innovapptive, he headed global marketing for Qyrus, a SaaS-based test automation platform.
Diptarup, or Dipto, has a degree in Computer Science (BCS) from Fergusson College, in Pune, Maharashtra state. He holds an MBA from the Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, also in Pune. Dipto is currently pursuing a PhD from IIM Shillong in Meghalaya state.
Dipto is well-known in SaaS and B2B marketing after serving as a designated mentor for startup companies at Nasscom (a non-governmental Indian IT/Business Process Management trade association).
About Innovapptive
Innovapptive is headquartered in Houston, TX, and is a provider of a mobile-first and AI-powered SaaS Connected Worker Platform that closes the loop between industrial assets, back-office systems, and frontline workers. Innovapptive’s integrated suite of apps unlocks productivity for operators, maintenance, and warehouse teams to maximize productivity, uptime, and growth profitability for some of the world’s largest companies. Learn more at http://www.innovapptive.com.
