911 Cell Phone Bank Joins Forces with BOUNTE™ Software to Revolutionize Lost and Found Management

The 911 Cell Phone Bank announces a strategic partnership with BOUNTE, a pioneering software developer of lost and found management solutions.

OCALA, FL, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 911 Cell Phone Bank, a leading 501c3 non-profit organization dedicated to secure electronic recycling solutions, is delighted to announce a strategic partnership with BOUNTE, a pioneering software developer of lost and found management solutions. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in enhancing lost & found operations while promoting environmental sustainability.

As part of this partnership, BOUNTE has integrated the 911 Cell Phone Bank (911CPB) as a preferred provider within its platform. This integration enables companies utilizing BOUNTE's innovative software to seamlessly donate unclaimed cell phones and other electronics to the 911CPB for guaranteed secure recycling while ensuring responsible disposal and reducing electronic waste.

Key highlights of the partnership include:

• STREAMLINED LOST AND FOUND MANAGEMENT: Through the integration of 911CPB into BOUNTE’s AI cloud-based platform, companies can efficiently manage and track items within their lost and found inventory, simplifying the process of donation and recycling for unclaimed electronics.

• GUARANTEED SECURE RECYCLING: Companies can have confidence that donated devices will undergo secure recycling in compliance with environmental regulations, minimizing the risk of data breaches and environmental harm.

• ENVIRONMENTAL STEWARDSHIP: Together, the 911CPB and BOUNTE are championing environmental sustainability by promoting responsible recycling practices and reducing electronic waste.

"We are thrilled to partner with BOUNTE to offer companies a state-of-the-art solution for managing disposal of electronics left behind in lost and found," said James Mosieur, Program Director at the 911CPB. "By integrating the 911 Cell Phone Bank into BOUNTE's software, we are empowering companies to handle unclaimed device disposal responsibly while making a positive impact on the environment."

The 911 Cell Phone Bank and BOUNTE are committed to revolutionizing lost and found management, providing companies with the tools they need to operate efficiently while contributing to a cleaner, greener planet.

About the 911 Cell Phone Bank: The 911CPB (501c3) provides a 100% free service to individuals, businesses, and agencies across the country to securely recycle electronic devices that are no longer needed, or that have been left behind in lost-and-found or property-and-evidence rooms. Devices are securely data erased and then donated to law enforcement and victims’ agencies to distribute to victims of human trafficking and domestic violence. Visit 911cellphonebank.org for more info.

About BOUNTE: BOUNTE™ is a cloud-based technology that delivers a convenient, fast, and reliable method for returning lost items. Their genius smartphone app uses AI image recognition to identify and log items while an integrated shipping wizard handles the return process and labeling. Visit BOUNTE.net for more info.

Lani Byrd
911 Cell Phone Bank
+1 866-290-7864
lbyrd@911cellphonebank.org
