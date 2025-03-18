Trane Technologies Donates to Support Victims and Reduce E-Waste

E-waste is a significant global challenge, and as a company dedicated to sustainable innovation, we are committed to responsible recycling practices.” — Josh Van Dyke, VP, Trane Technologies

FL, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 911 Cell Phone Bank is proud to announce it has received over 850 mobile devices from Trane Technologies, a global climate innovator. This generous donation supports victims of domestic violence and human trafficking while also reducing electronic waste.

To maintain optimal security and efficiency, Trane Technologies replaces company-provided mobile devices every few years. While still in good condition, these phones could contribute to the millions of tons of electronic waste generated annually. Instead, the company ensures that all data is securely erased and efficiently recycled by donating them to the 911 Cell Phone Bank, giving these devices a second life as emergency communication tools for survivors in crisis.

Sustainability and Social Responsibility in Action

As part of its 2030 Sustainability Commitments, Trane Technologies is leading by example—reimagining its supply chain and operations to create a restorative impact on the environment. By repurposing phones, the company not only reduces landfill waste but also drives progress toward creating a more sustainable future.

“E-waste is a significant global challenge, and as a company dedicated to sustainable innovation, we are committed to responsible recycling practices,” said Josh Van Dyke, Vice President, Chief Information Officer, Trane Technologies. “By donating these devices to 911 Cell Phone Bank, we are not only ensuring that our technology disposal benefits the planet, but we are also providing critical support to individuals in need.”

Since its founding in 2004, the 911 Cell Phone Bank has repurposed over 250,000 devices, distributing them to law enforcement and advocacy groups nationwide. These phones provide survivors with a secure way to seek help and access essential services which makes them more than just a phone, but a lifeline.

“Trane Technologies’ support helps us provide life-saving communication tools while keeping electronic waste out of landfills,” said Susan Shipp, Public Relations Coordinator for the 911 Cell Phone Bank. “This partnership demonstrates how corporate sustainability can create real, lasting impact.” Other businesses are encouraged to follow Trane Technologies' lead by donating used devices to the 911 Cell Phone Bank, promoting both sustainability and community service.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies is a global climate innovator. Through our strategic brands Trane® and Thermo King®, and our portfolio of environmentally responsible products and services, we bring efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. For more on Trane Technologies, visit tranetechnologies.com.

About the 911 Cell Phone Bank

With over two decades of service throughout the nation, the 911 Cell Phone Bank provides emergency-use cell phones to survivors of domestic violence and human trafficking. The organization also ensures secure data erasure and promotes responsible e-waste recycling. Learn more at www.911CellPhoneBank.org or call 866-290-7864.

Legal Disclaimer:

