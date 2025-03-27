Turning Lost Devices into Lifelines: YMCA Partners with 911 Cell Phone Bank to Fight Human Trafficking

Ensuring safety and sustainability—A 911 Cell Phone Bank technician securely clears data from donated devices, giving them new purpose in the fight against human trafficking and domestic violence.

YMCA Partners with 911 Cell Phone Bank to Fight Human Trafficking

Each donated phone has the power to change a life. Through our partnership with YMCA TPAP, we’re turning unclaimed devices into lifelines, helping survivors regain their freedom - connecting hope.” — Susan Shipp, Public Relations Coordinator, 911 Cell Phone Bank

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maria met Jake online. He was charming, attentive, and seemed to understand her struggles. At first, everything seemed perfect, but once they moved in together, things changed.

Jake took control of Maria’s life. He confiscated her phone, installed spyware to monitor her, and cut her off from the outside world, leaving her isolated and trapped. Soon, Maria found herself forced into sex work under threats of violence. But Maria found hope and a hotline number.

Advocates arranged a safe place for her to stay, and Maria escaped. At the heart of her newfound freedom was a secure phone provided by a victim support organization. This simple device ensured Maria could stay connected to advocates, law enforcement, and vital services without fear of being tracked, found, or harmed.

Maria's story is one of resilience and survival—a reminder that for victims of human trafficking and domestic abuse, a solid advocacy program and a safe phone can mean the difference between freedom and captivity.

Recognizing this critical need, the YMCA International Services Trafficked Persons Assistance Program (TPAP) partnered with the 911 Cell Phone Bank to provide victims and survivors with secure communication devices. Since their collaboration began in February, the YMCA TPAP has already activated several devices, empowering survivors on their journey to safety and recovery - a testament to the program’s success.

The YMCA TPAP is the lead Victim Service Provider in the Houston Human Trafficking Rescue Alliance (HTRA) task force, collaborating with federal, state, and local partners to identify and support trafficking victims. Their dedicated team of advocates, funded by the Texas Office of the Governor’s Child Sex Trafficking Team and the US Department of Justice, provides crisis response, personal support, case management, and advocacy during legal proceedings.

For over 20 years, the 911 Cell Phone Bank has been a trusted bridge between supporters and agencies nationwide. Donors can be confident that all donated devices are meticulously cleared of personal data following strict national standards. These devices are securely recycled, preventing harmful e-waste and shielding donors from liability concerns. Once processed, the devices are transformed into powerful tools that support law enforcement and advocacy programs in the fight against human trafficking and domestic violence.

The partnership between the 911 Cell Phone Bank and the YMCA TPAP is more than just a collaboration—it’s a lifeline for victims like Maria, desperate to break free from abuse and exploitation. Each donated phone represents an opportunity for a victim to find safety, seek justice, and start anew.

If you or someone you know is in immediate need of help, please call the National Human Trafficking Resource Center at 1-888-373-7888. Trained staff is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. For those looking to make a difference, consider donating to the YMCA TPAP at https://ymcahouston.org/give (Be certain to specify the donation is for TPAP). Learn more about the YMCA TPAP at YMCAhouston.org, email Samantha.Ledezma@ymcahouston.org, or call 713-339-9015.

Businesses with lost-and-found departments or old fleet phones are encouraged to turn devices into the 911 Cell Phone Bank. An unused or forgotten phone could become a vital lifeline. For more information, visit 911CellPhoneBank.org or call 866-290-7864.

Together, we can create a safer, stronger community—one phone, one survivor, one story at a time.

Technicians at the 911 Cell Phone Bank work to secure data using advanced technology, according to national guidelines.

