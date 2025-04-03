Tech to the Rescue: Saving Lives, One Phone Line at a Time

Ensuring data security and privacy, a technician at the 911 Cell Phone Bank expertly clears all personal information from donated devices, adhering to national standards. This vital step protects donors from liability and prepares the phones for reintrodu Celebrating over 2 decades of service nationwide, the 911 CEll Phone Bank is the connection of hope for victims and survivors between device donors and agencies By leveraging US Mobile’s advanced wireless technology and 911 Cell Phone Bank’s deep-rooted crisis intervention network, we’re creating a model that can scale to reach more survivors, faster.

US Mobile partnership with the 911 Cell Phone Bank provides connectivity to victims and survivors of domestic violence and human trafficking

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In moments of crisis, having a working phone isn’t just about communication—it’s about survival. US Mobile is partnering with 911 Cell Phone Bank to provide secure, reliable connectivity to victims and survivors of domestic violence and human trafficking, ensuring they have a way to call for help when they need it most.

Connecting Survivors to Safety

Leaving an abusive situation is dangerous. Abusers often monitor victims’ phones, tracking their movements and controlling their access to help. That’s why having a safe, untraceable device can be life-changing.

Through this partnership, US Mobile is providing SIM cards that 911 Cell Phone Bank distributes nationwide via police stations and advocacy organizations. These devices offer survivors access to a phone number they can use for calls, text and fast data on any of the three major US networks— ensuring they can reach loved ones, emergency services, and the resources when they need it most.

"We’re in the business of keeping people connected, but this is about more than technology—it’s about protecting those who need it most," said Chai Ratnakaram, Growth Manager at US Mobile. "By working with 911 Cell Phone Bank, we’re making sure survivors have the means to reach safety, support, and a way forward."

Advocacy-Driven Impact: The Heart Behind the Lifeline

For over two decades, 911 Cell Phone Bank has provided phones to survivors, helping them escape life-threatening situations. The program is privately funded through donations from lost-and-found departments, fleet divisions, and property rooms nationwide. Unclaimed devices—many containing sensitive data—are securely wiped, repurposed, and distributed to those in need, reducing liability while putting vital technology in the right hands.

Strategic partnerships with law enforcement and advocacy organizations enhance the program’s impact. These collaborations ensure that the devices are effectively deployed to assist those escaping domestic violence and human trafficking, empowering them to coordinate essential services, court appointments, and other critical recovery activities.

"Our partnership with US Mobile isn’t just about technology—it’s about transforming lives. Every phone provided is a step toward reclaiming safety, privacy, and freedom for survivors trapped by those who seek to control them," said Susan Shipp, Public Relations Coordinator with the 911 Cell Phone Bank.

A National Impact with Scalable Solutions

This partnership is about immediate impact, but it’s also about building a sustainable solution. By leveraging US Mobile’s advanced wireless technology and 911 Cell Phone Bank’s deep-rooted crisis intervention network, we’re creating a model that can scale to reach more survivors, faster.

Because when someone’s safety is on the line, having a working phone isn’t optional—it’s essential.

For more information about US Mobile, visit www.usmobile.com. To learn more about 911 Cell Phone Bank or to support their mission, visit www.911cellphonebank.org or call 866-290-7864.

