METALCON Announces Keynote and Special Session Speakers for Upcoming 2024 Conference
Attendees can look forward to being educated, informed, and inspired by the captivating keynote and special session speakers.NEWTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- METALCON, the premier event for the metal construction industry, has announced the keynote and special session speakers for this year’s conference, which will be held from October 30th to November 1st in Atlanta, GA. Attendees can anticipate a series of compelling presentations designed to educate, inform, and inspire.
Premier Keynote
On Wednesday, October 30th, former NFL MVP Quarterback and Super Bowl Champion Joe Theismann will present "Game Plan for Success." In this dynamic session, Theismann will outline the strategies that have led to his success both on and off the field. Drawing parallels between winning in football and achieving business success, he will focus on how to perform under pressure and adapt to unexpected challenges. His approach emphasizes goal-setting and continuous improvement, providing valuable insights for both individuals and organizations.
Industry Keynote
On Thursday, October 31st, Dr. Anirban Basu, the CEO of Sage Policy Group, will lead a session titled "The Good, The Bad, & The Ugly: Financial Outlook and Trends for the Metal Construction Industry." This presentation will offer an in-depth analysis of the economic factors influencing the metal construction sector. Topics will include the impact of interest rates, global conflicts, consumer debt, and business confidence. The session will also provide a forecast for the coming year, highlighting potential risks and opportunities for stakeholders.
Special Sessions
The Metal Construction Association (MCA) will host "State of the Industry" on Wednesday, October 30th, at the METALCON Theater. This session will cover recent technical advancements, regulatory issues, and the sustainability of metal substrates. Leaders from the MCA will discuss the challenges and opportunities facing the industry, offering insights into the future of metal construction.
Another special session will include “Building a Sustainable Future: Navigating Environmental Challenges in PEMB,” led by industry expert Jared Hamburger on Wednesday, October 30th. The session will explore the critical intersection of metal construction, environmental responsibility, and long-term resilience. Drawing on real-world examples and actionable strategies, it will empower attendees to integrate sustainable practices into their metal construction projects, enhancing their role in shaping an eco-conscious and resilient future for metal construction.
All educational sessions, excluding workshops, are included with registration. Attendees can simply attend their desired sessions at the scheduled times and locations. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis.
Attendees are encouraged to check out the complete education schedule to get an inside look at what’s to come this Fall.
About the Company:
METALCON is the largest international event in the metal construction and design industry. Established in 1991, METALCON is the only annual tradeshow and conference devoted exclusively to the application of metal in the building envelope. Produced by PSMJ Resources, Inc., in partnership with the Metal Construction Association, METALCON’s success is based on its dynamic exhibit hall, extensive education and training programs and one-stop access to the broadest spectrum of products, tools, solutions, and opportunities in the metal construction and design industry.
Lismany Medina
METALCON
+1 617-965-0055
info@metalcon.com