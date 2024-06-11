Jillian Kossman, IDScan.net VP of Marketing & Policy to speak on mobile IDs in hospitality
The identity industry leader will speak on the proliferation of digital IDs, and how hotels and hospitality companies can prepare
We see a lot of excitement in the market related to digital IDs. The idea of leaving your wallet at home is an attractive one”CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IDScan.net, a leading developer of identity verification and data automation technologies, is proud to announce that Jillian Kossman, Vice President of Marketing and Policy, will be a featured speaker at the upcoming HITEC (Hospitality Industry Technology Exposition and Conference) in Charlotte, North Carolina. The hour long session will focus on the rapidly growing use of digital identification technology and provide actionable insights for hotels and hospitality companies on how to adapt and thrive when presented with these new credentials.
Hotels, motels, and hostels are among the businesses who most frequently interact with IDs and passports, as they are typically scanned or copied to confirm identity before check-in. Although, in the US, there is no legal requirement for hotels’ check a guest’s ID, it is an industry standard to protect properties against chargebacks and fraudulent bookings. However, existing ID scanners for hotels are not equipped with mDL/digital ID reading functionality, leaving hospitality businesses with a gap in their ability to accept these new credentials.
During the 1-hour session, Kossman will cover the following topics:
- A brief overview the history of digital IDs, and the fragmented technical landscape which has hindered widespread acceptance by businesses
- An introduction to the ISO 18013-5 protocol, which governs digital IDs
- Software and hardware requirements for hotels to accept digital IDs without significant increases to their technology costs and front desk footprint
- Privacy and PII concerns related to digital IDs, and how they differ from physical identity documents
- Jurisdictional and business challenges preventing a faster, more streamlined transition to digital identity in the mainstream
IDScan.net, which keeps a detailed library of mobile ID momentum across all 50 US states, was among the first applications to launch mobile ID acceptance in VeriScan for iOS, allowing users to verify ID in Apple Wallet. They expect to launch broader compatibility with all 10 active US digital IDs in mid-2024, as well as compatibility with Queensland Australia’s wildly popular Digital Licence. Through these complex integrations, IDScan.net has developed a deep understanding of the technical and business challenges to accepting mobile IDs, in addition to reliably authenticating physical IDs.
“We see a lot of excitement in the market related to digital IDs. The idea of leaving your wallet at home is an attractive one,” said Kossman. “However, the technology for the relying party to accept mobile IDs has lagged behind the applications which distribute the credentials. We are focused on bridging that gap to empower businesses, and ultimately increase the breadth of usefulness of mDLs and digital IDs.”
Kossman’s session, titled Preparing for the Wave of Digital IDs, is scheduled for Thursday, June 27th at 10:30AM CST. All HITEC attendees are invited to participate. HITEC, produced by Hospitality Financial and Technology Professionals (HFTP), is the world's largest and oldest hospitality technology conference. It brings together thousands of hospitality professionals to explore the latest trends and innovations in the industry.
About IDScan.net
IDScan.net is an AI-powered identity verification platform powering the ID validation and identity proofing strategies of more than 7,500 global businesses such as AMC Theatres, Cloudbeds, Dave & Busters, and Circa Resorts. We focus on outstanding customer experience, data automation, and fraud reduction for high compliance industries.
