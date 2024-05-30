SuccessBooks® Announces New Publishing Deal with Andrew Brennan for "Influence and Impact" Co-Authored with Chris Voss

Andrew Brennan

BATON ROUGE, LA, USA, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® is thrilled to announce a new publishing deal with Andrew Brennan, Senior Vice President of Sourcing for E&I Cooperative Services, for the highly anticipated book Influence and Impact. Andrew joins renowned negotiation expert Chris Voss and a distinguished group of professionals in contributing to this insightful work.

Andrew Brennan is a multifaceted individual who places immense value on his roles as a loving husband, invested father, supportive friend, and grateful son. His personal relationships and the support he has received from family, friends, and mentors have been instrumental in shaping the person he is today. Andrew's journey is a testament to the power of encouragement and guidance in fostering resilience and mindfulness.

In his professional life, Andrew serves as the Senior Vice President of Sourcing for E&I Cooperative Services. He leads teams specializing in strategic sourcing, contracting, procurement operations, and analytics, managing an impressive $3 billion in annual spend for over 6,000 higher education and K-12 institutions across the United States. His previous role as the Assistant Procurement Director for Louisiana State University’s Main Campus and Health Sciences Center further solidifies his expertise in the field. Geaux Tigers!

Andrew graduated from Ferris State University with a degree in Business and a specialization in Professional Golf Management. His alma mater, Ferris State, is known for producing professionals who excel in their fields, and Andrew is no exception. Go Bulldogs!

A true change agent, Andrew is passionate about driving procurement transformation and excellence in both the public and private education sectors. He frequently speaks at education and procurement conferences across the U.S., sharing his insights on sourcing best practices, procurement transformation, team development, and spend analytics.

Outside of his professional endeavors, Andrew enjoys exploring the hidden depths of epic fantasy and science fiction. He is an avid game master for tabletop roleplaying games, bringing fictional characters to life with his creativity. Andrew also finds rejuvenation in adventuring through the forests and mountains of the Appalachia. He enthusiastically cheers on the LSU Tigers with his wife Tatiana and their five children—Peyton, Micah, Adrianna, Jackson, and Brianna. In his downtime, he enjoys playful wrestling matches with his five German Shepherd dogs—Grace, Artemis, Nala, Raelyn, and Little Bear (LB).

