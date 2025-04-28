Abundance Studios Ray Seggern joins Abundance Studios® as Producer

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Abundance Studios® is proud to welcome Ray Seggern, founder of Seggern Systems, as a Producer. A renowned expert in storytelling, marketing, and media, Ray brings decades of experience in crafting compelling narratives that elevate brands and inspire audiences. His addition strengthens the mission of Abundance Studios® as a collaborative venture dedicated to sharing some of the world’s most impactful stories through world-class media.

Ray’s deep understanding of storytelling and audience engagement, with brands and in cinema, makes him a valuable addition to Abundance. His ability to craft narratives aligns with the studio’s commitment to films that inspire and drive change. As a producer, he’ll play a key role in amplifying the studio’s documentaries, ensuring these stories reach and move the audiences they’re meant for.

“Abundance is a perfect fit for me. It’s an amazing tribe of forward-thinking, creative, and entrepreneurial types,” said Seggern. “I’m excited to contribute to storytelling that makes a real impact, and Nick’s someone to learn from and continue to hone my craft.”

Abundance Studios® is currently in production on a diverse slate of films, including documentaries about Guy Harvey, Kathie Lee Gifford, Aerial Recovery, CreatiVets, City of Refuge, and more. By collaborating with industry experts and storytellers like Ray, the studio continues to produce films that inspire and transform.

About Ray Seggern

Ray Seggern is best known for his two-decade tenure as a partner with Wizard of Ads®, where he has helped business owners refine their unique value propositions and dominate their markets. His ability to quickly assess and solve marketing challenges has earned him a reputation as a trusted advisor to entrepreneurs and business leaders.

Beyond marketing, Ray has a longstanding passion for film and music. Based in Austin, TX, he has been actively involved in numerous creative projects, lending his expertise as a producer and strategist, (and now, director). His extensive experience in radio, where he spent over 25 years both on-air and in management, laid the foundation for his ability to connect with audiences and champion voices that deserve to be heard.

Ray is also committed to making a difference beyond the business world. He serves on the board of the Zachary Horton Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting individuals and families impacted by addiction. His advocacy work aligns with Abundance Studios®’ mission to create films that inspire, educate, and transform lives.

About Abundance Studios®

Abundance Studios® is a film studio dedicated to fostering a world of abundant thinking and abundant action. The producer collective is comprised of entrepreneurs, professionals, and philanthropists dedicated to earning, learning, and serving through media. The goal of the studio is to find, film, and share heartening and inspirational stories that will help to uplift the world.

