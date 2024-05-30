Submit Release
Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Single-Vehicle Crash In Charles County

Maryland State Police News Release

(INDIAN HEAD, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that occurred Wednesday night in Charles County.

The driver and sole occupant of a Chevrolet Suburban involved in the crash, identified as Tyvon Gray, 34, of Cheltenham, Maryland, was pronounced deceased on the scene by Charles County emergency medical services personnel.

Shortly before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday night, troopers from the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded to the area of westbound Livingston Road, east of Marbury Freeland Place for a report of a single-vehicle crash. According to a preliminary investigation, the Chevrolet, operated by Gray, was traveling west on Livingston Road when for unknown reasons, lost control, traveled off the roadway and crashed. Investigators believe that weather may have been a factor in this crash.  

Livingston Road was closed for more than six hours for the crash investigation. Personnel from the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration responded to the scene to assist with the road closure.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team is leading the investigation. The cause of the crash is under investigation.  

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

