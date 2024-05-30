Nam Định vows to facilitate Australian investments

VIETNAM, May 30 - SYDNEY — Nam Định province always welcomes Australian investors and creates the most favourable conditions for them, Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Phạm Gia Túc told Australian businesses on May 29.

As part of his visit to Australia, Túc and his delegation had a working session with representatives from Unified Capital Partners (UCPS) - an independent boutique provider of financial services - and the Australian Investment Network and attended a conference on Nam Định’s trade and investment promotion in the country.

The conference attracted the participation of representatives from the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT), and nearly 100 enterprises, educational organisations and investors in Sydney.

The official highly valued the Australian market, saying that the investment fields that Nam Định province is interested in are also the strong fields of this Oceania country.

He introduced to Australian investors the province's potential, strengths as well as incentives for foreign investors when they meet all conditions of Vietnamese law and affirmed that Nam Định always wishes partners to invest in industrial parks, green economy, and circular economy.

Australian businesses proposed several cooperation initiatives with Nam Định Province in various fields such as trade, infrastructure, education and training, green energy, circular economy, and other strong areas that both sides share concerns and priorities.

They also raised many questions related to legal procedures as well as difficulties they may encounter when investing in Nam Định and got appropriate answers from the provincial leader.

Within the framework of the conference, the provincial People’s Committee signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation in building and implementing the province's growth strategy in the near future with the Saigon Telecommunications and Technologies Corporation (SaiGonTel) and the Australia Global Consulting Ltd.

The Cát Tường Group and the Australian Wool Growers’ Association also inked an MoU on factory investment at Nam Định’s Rạng Đông industrial park in the coming time. The Australian association committed an investment of A$100 million (US$66.1 million) in the Vietnamese province. — VNS