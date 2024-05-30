Vietjet wins international awards

VIETNAM, May 30 - HCM CITY — Vietjet has been named the 'Best Ultra Low-Cost Airline’ and the 'Best Low-Cost Airline Onboard Hospitality’ for 2024 by the world-renowned airline safety and product rating website, AirlineRatings.com.

AirlineRatings applauded the airline's low fares, innovation, diversified services and great value in-flight offerings. The airline continues to grow its fleet of A330s and A321s and expand its flight network, making air travel accessible to everyone.

Vietjet has also been honoured for its low-cost model products, including a business-class service offering top-tier passenger experiences.

Airlineratings.com Editor-in-Chief Geoffrey Thomas praised Vietjet's smart and serious business plan that brings affordable travel to millions and its modern fleet of Airbus aircraft.

"It has become a critical part of Việt Nam’s booming economy and enables tourism to soar," he said. "The airline’s value to Việt Nam cannot be measured in just passenger numbers. This is great news for the travelling public and tourists in the region."

AirlineRatings has also rated Vietjet seven stars, the highest possible ranking for aviation safety worldwide, the ‘Value Airline of the Year’ year in 2022 and the world’s Top 10 safest airline.

The AirlineRatings 'Airline Excellence Awards' have been going since 2013, evaluating the safety and service quality of over 385 airlines worldwide. Other leading airlines recognised this year include Qatar Airways, Emirates, Etihad Airways and Air New Zealand. — VNS