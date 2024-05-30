Retail sales, services revenue up 8.7% in five months

VIETNAM, May 30 -

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam's retail sales and services revenue in the first five months of this year totalled VNĐ2.58 quadrillion (more than US$1 billion), up 8.7 per cent year-on-year, data of the General Statistics Office (GSO) showed.

In May alone, the value was VNĐ519.8 trillion, a rise of 9.5 per cent from the same period last year, with food and foodstuff sales up 9.9 per cent, household utensils 9 per cent, clothing 9.3 per cent, lodging and catering services 17 per cent and tourism 34.3 per cent.

In the first five months, retail sales reached VNĐ2 quadrillion, accounting for 77.5 per cent of the total and up 7.4 per cent year-on-year (up 4.5 per cent if the price factor is excluded).

Sales of food and foodstuffs rose by 10.5 per cent, household appliances 13.4 per cent, clothing 10.3 per cent, vehicles (excluding cars) 1.3 per cent and cultural and educational products 15.5 per cent. Revenue from accommodation and catering services was estimated at VNĐ296.3 trillion, up 15.1 per cent year-on-year.

During this period, some localities had a high growth in retail sales and services revenue, including Quảng Ninh (up 10.1 per cent), Hải Phòng (up 9.5 per cent), Cần Thơ (up 8.4 per cent), Đà Nẵng (up 8.2 per cent), HCM City (up 6.8 per cent) and Hà Nội (up 6.7 per cent).

Notably, tourism revenue in the first five months of 2024 surged by 45.1 per cent to VNĐ24.2 trillion compared to the same period last year.

Local tourism areas showing strong growth in tourism revenue in the five months compared to the same period last year included Đà Nẵng (up 52 per cent), HCM City (up 46 per cent), Hà Nội (up 44.6 per cent) and Quảng Ninh (up 18 per cent). — VNS