Bình Phước holds 7th Fruit and Agricultural Products Fair

VIETNAM, May 30 -

BÌNH PHƯỚC — The People's Committee of Bình Phước Province is holding the 7th Fruit and Agricultural Products Fair 2024.

The fair takes place until June 3. This year's fruit and agricultural products fair has the participation of more than 400 booths.

These booths are divided into seven main areas including introducing typical agricultural products and One Community One Product (OCOP) of the province; introducing regional specialties; seedling; bonsai; wooden furniture and fine arts; commercial products; and livestock products.

The fair is a great place for managers, scientists, businesses and farmers to introduce, share experiences, and expand markets, especially of fruit and agricultural products.

Chairman of Bình Phước Provincial Farmers' Association Trần Văn Vinh said that the fair has more innovations this year such as a concentrated display area for OCOP products and regional specialty agricultural products; the participation of farmer at booths, and a display area for products serving livestock farming.

In particular, seminars organised within the framework of the fair will focus on improving product quality and applying e-commerce to promote the province's products to the world market.

In addition, the Fair also introduces effective smart agricultural models, high-tech agricultural products, OCOP products of the province and regional specialties.