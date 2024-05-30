Facility management and hospitality partner Netherlands pavilion Expo 2025 Osaka announced

NETHERLANDS, May 30 - News item | 30-05-2024 | 12:45

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Netherlands Enterprise Agency (RVO) have selected a partner to operate the Netherlands pavilion during Expo 2025 Osaka, Japan. Van Der Linde Food, Catering & Events will provide event management, security, cleaning, waste management and maintenance.

With less than a year to go until the opening of the World Expo in Osaka, the Dutch participation is taking shape. With the signing of the contract with Van Der Linde, an important operational partner has been selected. Van Der Linde will provide the facility and hospitality management in the pavilion. The facility management includes security, cleaning, waste management and maintenance. The hospitality management includes managing the public café during the pavilion's opening hours, catering the events in the business lounge and operating the gift shop. Van Der Linde will be working with several Dutch and Japanese partners and suppliers. For example, Randstad Japan will take on the recruitment and selection of staff, whileJEFF Co., the Japanese partner, is responsible for the contract management of all Japanese suppliers.

The theme of the Netherlands Pavilion at Expo Osaka 2025 is 'Common Ground', with the aimto show visitors innovative solutions in areas such as energy transition. The Netherlands alsowants to offer companies, knowledge institutions and (cultural) organisations a meeting place during Expo 2025. Events will be organized in the pavilion by various Dutch sectors with the aim of stimulating international cooperation and exchanging knowledge, expertise and ideas. Sustainability and innovation are important features in the participation. Van der Linde's operating concept fits well with this. The company works as much as possible with 100% organic, sustainably produced and fair trade products.

Van Der Linde was also the hospitality partner during the previous Expo 2020 in Dubai. Robin Van Der Schuyt, Managing Director at Van Der Linde says:

“Our experiences of the previous Expo in Dubai were very positive, which made us see Expo 2025 in Osaka as a new challenge. The theme 'Common Ground' appeals to us, as we work from the vision of 'Create together', where collaboration leads to impact and sustainable solutions. With several local partners, we created a creative proposal. We are therefore proud that these collaborations led to the awarding of this contract. We will use our years of knowledge and experience of operations to support a successful participation by the Netherlands in Japan.”

The selection was made through a contract award procedure.