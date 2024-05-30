Submit Release
An Afternoon of Song and Good Cheer at the Arcata Presbyterian Church

Press release from the McKinleyville Community Choir:

large group of people posing on risers for group photo

McKinleyville Community Choir

The McKinleyville Community Choir will be performing a free concert at 3Pm on Sunday, June 2nd at the Arcata Presbyterian Church at the corner of 11th and G St., Arcata.  Bring the family for an afternoon or song and good cheer.  Refreshments will be provided.  Donations welcome.



