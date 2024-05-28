Participation in the ceremonial meeting in honor of the 30th anniversary of the Border Troops

TAJIKISTAN, May 28 - On May 28, in Kokhi Borbad complex, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, and Chairman of Majlisi milli Majlisi Oli of the Republic of Tajikistan, Mayor of the city of Dushanbe, Honorable Rustami Emomali, participated at a ceremonial gathering on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the Border Troops of the State Committee for National Security of the Republic Tajikistan.

The President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, congratulated the officers and soldiers of the Border Troops, representatives of the military structures and law enforcement agencies of the country on the occasion of the historical date and the Day of border guards.

"I would like to express with pride and honor that for the past thirty years, our border guards have fulfilled their filial duty in protecting the sacred borders of the Motherland and the sovereign state of Tajiks with a warm feeling of patriotism and bravery, and are continuing this mission with high dignity" - said the Head of State.

During his speech, the Honorable Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, recalled the deeds and sacrifices of the brave sons of Tajiks, such as Muqanna, Sherak, Spitamen, Devashtich, Temurmalik, Vose and tens and hundreds of others, who fought and sacrificed their lives for the protection of the borders of their ancestral land during various periods of Tajik history.

In the opinion of the President of the country, the protection of the Motherland and its borders has been ingrained in the fabric of our proud nation since time immemorial.

The Honorable Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, reflected on the extremely sensitive and complex era of the country's recent history, and expressed that our Border Troops, from the beginning of its establishment until now, have been an organized and well-equipped organization in the front line of resistance and fight against the smuggling of weapons and ammunition, drugs and violators of the state border system.

It was emphasized that, realizing the special importance of the border forces, the Government of the country, since the beginning of the creation of the Border Troops, has implemented many measures to create a modern regulatory and legal basis, strengthen the material and technical bases, build and modernize and equip the border infrastructure, and train professional specialists.

Nowadays, border guards have all the favorable conditions for service, training, education, living, recreation and sports. In this direction, the contribution of local entrepreneurs was considered very valuable.

The supply of Border Troops with military equipment is also improving year by year, and funding for this purpose is constantly increasing.

The State and the Government of the country always honors the soldiers of the Border Troops with state awards and military ranks for their bravery and valor.

Taking into account the rapidly changing situation of the world, the Government of the country and the leadership of the Border Troops received an order from the Head of State to take measures to further improve living and service conditions, to train young personnel and to provide units with special equipment.

The leadership of the State Committee for National Security and the Border Troops were tasked to further improve the staffing of the Border Troops with highly qualified personnel.

Honorable Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, emphasized that in the complex situation of today's world, the responsibility of all military structures, law enforcement agencies, and especially, border guards, increases tenfold. They need to be more alert than ever and keep their readiness at a high level at all times.

In his speech, the President of the country expressed full confidence that the servicemen of the Border Troops will prove their loyalty to the Motherland with meritorious service, continuous improvement of professional knowledge and skills, high civic culture, healthy outlook, intelligence and vigilance, courage and valor, protection of national values ​​and putting the interests of the state and the nation above all.

The ceremonial gathering on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the Border Troops of the State Committee for National Security of the Republic of Tajikistan continued with a colorful concert program by Tajik art masters, which embodies the achievements of the Armed Forces of the country during the years of independence.