Mario Luca Giusti inaugurates its first monobrand store in Cap Ferrat

Mario Luca Giusti boutique in Cap Ferrat

The Florentine fashion house announces the opening of a fifth monobrand, the first in France, in Cap Ferrat.

CAP FERRAT, PROVENCE CôTE D'AZUR, FRANCE, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The spring wind brings to the French Riviera a new boutique made of colors, shapes and emotions signed by

Mario Luca Giusti. The Florentine fashion house pushes the accelerator on international expansion in Europe and announces the opening of a fifth monobrand, the first in France, in Cap Ferrat.

In a charming setting among the beaches and creeks that run along the coast of the French Riviera, Mario Luca Giusti presents his colorful collections of plates, glasses, pitchers and giftware that decorate the tables of homes, gardens and terraces, as well as hotels and yachts.

A constant style dialogue between classic tradition and contemporary design thanks to the use of innovative materials such as Synthetic Crystal, which perfectly simulates the beauty of crystal, or melamine, which re- proposes the shine of porcelain and stones, guaranteeing lightness and practicality of use.

This new presence in France, considered the most dynamic marketplace for the brand, demonstrates Mario Luca GIusti's interest in giving value to the European area where he is already present in Germany, Norway, and Denmark. While the first consolidated market remains the United States, especially states such as Florida and California, toward the East in the Middle East it is the United Arab Emirates, especially cities such as Dubai, that drive the brand's performance.

And still countries such as Greece and Turkey show a positive impact on the production and growth of the brand, which recently registered a strong increase in sales in Brazil, considered among the new exploding markets

Alongside the brand's best sellers, such as the Palla pitchers and Diamante glasses, Mario Luca Giusti enriches its collection each season with new offerings such as Eva, the first large tray to the round shape in ivory with contrasting scalloped edges, the belly and cozy Orsetto pitcher with spherical stopper in classic colors of green, blue and ruby red. Then there is Sister Rosetta, a jug paying homage to the singer who invented rock'n'roll and to the designer's passion for music presented in vitamin nuances ranging from orange to yellow, fuchsia and turquoise; and then the Goldfinger water and wine goblets with precious details in real 18 kt gold, and finally the Butler tray offered in two sizes, square and rectangular, whose shades render an enchanting marble effect with great aesthetic impact.