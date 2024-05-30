Hà Nội attracts $1.12b in from foreign investment in the first five months of the year

VIETNAM, May 30 -

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội attracted US$1.12 billion in foreign direct investment in the first five months of 2024.

According to the General Statistics Office, the capital saw 92 new projects registered for a total investment of more than $1 billion, while 64 existing projects registered to increase their investment capital by $36.8 million. Foreign investors allocated over $57.9 million to contributing capital and purchasing shares.

In May alone, the city attracted $17.3 million from 19 new FDI projects, $70.7 million from seven existing projects' increasing capital and $10.6 million from 19 foreign investors' capital contribution and share buying.

During the first five months, Hà Nội had 12,900 newly established enterprises with a registered capital of VNĐ124.3 trillion ($4.9 billion), a decrease of 2 per cent in the number of companies and a 3.5 per cent in capital year on year.

Meanwhile, 5,400 businesses resumed their operations, an increase of 18.5 per cent compared to the same period last year.

However, about 16,200 businesses temporarily suspended operations, up 29.4 per cent on-year, while 1,700 enterprises were dissolved, up 14.8 per cent.

In May alone, Hà Nội had 3,248 newly established businesses with a total registered capital of VNĐ28.2 trillion, up 2.1 per cent in the overall number of companies, but down 28.9 per cent in terms of capital. Around 945 businesses returned operating in May, an increase of 74.7 per cent. — VNS