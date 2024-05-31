Dental Practice Management Software Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Dental Practice Management Software Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The dental practice management software market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $2.27 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%.”
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Dental Practice Management Software Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information covering every market facet. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the dental practice management software market size is predicted to reach $2.27 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%.

The growth in the dental practice management software market is due to the increasing number of patients with oral diseases. North America region is expected to hold the largest dental practice management software market share. Major players in the dental practice management software market include Henry Schein Inc., Patterson Companies Inc., Epic Systems Corporation, Thryv Holdings Inc., Allscripts Healthcare LLC, Quality Systems Inc.

Dental Practice Management Software Market Segments
• By Type: PurePlay Dental Practice Management Software (PMS), Dental Practice Management Software (PMS) Add-ons
• By Delivery Mode: Cloud-Based Delivery Mode, Hybrid Delivery Mode, On-Premise Delivery Mode
• By Application: Patient Communication, Invoice And Billing, Payment Processing, Insurance Management, Appointment Scheduling, Other Applications
• By End User: Dental Clinics, Hospitals, Other End Users
• By Geography: The global dental practice management software market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Dental practice management software (DPMS) is a robust suite of digital tools tailored specifically for dental practices, integrating administrative, financial, and clinical operations into a cohesive platform. These aim to optimize practice efficiency, enhance patient care delivery, and facilitate seamless workflow management.

