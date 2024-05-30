Lumea Named Overall State Winner for Science and Technology

Lumea, just after winning Utah's Best in State award for Medical Innovation, has now clinched the overall winning title for the Science & Technology trophy

LEHI, UTAH, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lumea Inc., just after winning Utah's Best in State award for Medical Innovation, has now clinched the overall winning title for the Science and Technology trophy, Friday evening, triumphing over leading technology and biotechnology companies to secure one of the coveted ten overall awards out of 350+ subcategory winners.Lumea, a leading innovator in digital pathology, places patients at the core of its approach. Their breakthroughs in digital pathology and efforts to advance the standardization of pathology and laboratory workflows are making a global impact by increasing the amount of accessible tissue for diagnosis, enhancing cancer detection rates, and reducing QNS rates for biomarker testing. This best-in-class technology has been transformative for not only digital pathology, but for pharma, molecular testing companies, and AI organizations.When receiving the award, James Thackeray, Lumea CCO, commented, “We’re especially grateful to our founder, Dr. Matt Leavitt, and his vision of digital pathology and Artificial Intelligence and what it can do for the practice of pathology and diagnostics.”To learn more about how Lumea is working toward improved patient care, visit lumeadigital.com