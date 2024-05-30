Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,775 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,841 in the last 365 days.

Lumea Named Overall State Winner for Science and Technology

Lumea, just after winning Utah's Best in State award for Medical Innovation, has now clinched the overall winning title for the Science & Technology trophy

LEHI, UTAH, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lumea Inc., just after winning Utah's Best in State award for Medical Innovation, has now clinched the overall winning title for the Science and Technology trophy, Friday evening, triumphing over leading technology and biotechnology companies to secure one of the coveted ten overall awards out of 350+ subcategory winners.

Lumea, a leading innovator in digital pathology, places patients at the core of its approach. Their breakthroughs in digital pathology and efforts to advance the standardization of pathology and laboratory workflows are making a global impact by increasing the amount of accessible tissue for diagnosis, enhancing cancer detection rates, and reducing QNS rates for biomarker testing. This best-in-class technology has been transformative for not only digital pathology, but for pharma, molecular testing companies, and AI organizations.

When receiving the award, James Thackeray, Lumea CCO, commented, “We’re especially grateful to our founder, Dr. Matt Leavitt, and his vision of digital pathology and Artificial Intelligence and what it can do for the practice of pathology and diagnostics.”

To learn more about how Lumea is working toward improved patient care, visit lumeadigital.com

Bianca Collings
Lumea
bianca.collings@lumeadigital.com
Visit us on social media:
X
LinkedIn
YouTube

You just read:

Lumea Named Overall State Winner for Science and Technology

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more