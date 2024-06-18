Award-Winning Commercial/TV/Film Director Megan Stowe Joins ONE at Optimus Directorial Team

Award-winning Writer/Director Megan Stowe cinematically touches the hearts and minds of viewers, fostering empathy and understanding while celebrating the diverse and interconnected nature of human experiences. Directed by Megan Stowe and produced by The Trevor Project, "Learn with Love" is a short film about changing hearts and minds about the experiences of transgender and nonbinary youth. ONE represents a diverse team of award-winning directors that deliver top-notch commercial work and branded content. Together with Optimus, ONE offers all production services from shoot through post, under one roof - a singular, streamlined creative force.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- "Power in Pride" is the theme for Pride Month 2024. ONE at Optimus, in the spirit of women empowerment and advocacy for all, today announces that Megan Stowe , a respected LGBTQIA+ Commercial/TV/Film Director, has officially signed on as part of the directorial team. ONE, a leading production company, and Optimus, a post-production powerhouse based in Chicago, IL with offices in New York, welcomes Megan's exceptional talent and vision."Megan is an empathetic, story-driven director with a talent for capturing people in an authentic way on screen. I love her passion for work that uplifts unique and underrepresented voices," remarked ONE Executive Producer and Head of Production Dave Buehrle. "I'm thrilled to have her as part of the ONE team."Stowe's impressive career spans a diverse range of genres, including LGBTQIA+ storytelling, documentary filmmaking, and commercial directing. Her unparalleled expertise has enabled her to craft impactful content that deeply resonates with audiences worldwide. With a keen focus on fostering intimate connections between viewers and on-screen characters, Megan consistently delivers compelling narratives that leave a lasting impression.Having garnered numerous accolades throughout her career, including Gold Telly awards, shortlisting for a Clio Award in Film Craft (Direction), a People's Voice Webby award and multiple Mid-America Emmys presented by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, Stowe stands as a beacon of excellence in the entertainment industry. She was also honored as one of The Verywell Mind's 25 Health Champions , alongside influential figures like Selena Gomez, Brené Brown, and Carson Daly. One of her most notable achievements was directing the award-winning short film "Learn with Love," that focused on changing hearts and minds about the experiences of trans and nonbinary youth."As an LGBTQIA+ female Commercial/TV/Film Director, I aspire to craft stories that resonate deeply, enabling audiences to forge connections with characters, emotions, and ideas that touch the essence of being a human," said Stowe. "Whether through a 30-second commercial, a 5-minute piece of branded content, or a feature film, I evoke empathy, provoke thought, and inspire change. I'm excited to bring my expertise in visual storytelling and authentic representation to ONE at Optimus, where I can continue to create meaningful, impactful content."Drawing inspiration from her own experiences as a member of the LGBTQIA+ community, she actively explores narratives that address themes like identity, acceptance, and the shared humanity that connects us all. Her art touches the hearts and minds of viewers, fostering empathy and understanding while celebrating the diverse and interconnected nature of our human experience.Leveraging her extensive background in directing documentary-style content and working closely with real individuals, she brings a profound understanding of the human experience to her work. This distinctive viewpoint seamlessly translates into her direction of actors, enabling her to guide them in delivering authentic and impactful performances.Eager to collaborate with those who share her vision for meaningful storytelling, Stowe looks forward to sparking conversations, challenging perceptions, and encouraging social progress.For commercial directing opportunities, please reach out to Dave Buehrle, EP/Head of Production, ONE at Optimus at (e) dave@optimus.com or (p) 310-383-0455.To request an interview with Stowe or book her for a speaking engagement, contact Marie Lemelle at (e) marielemelle@platinumstarmediagroup.com or (p) 213-276-7827.About Megan Stowe:Megan Stowe is a dedicated LGBTQIA+ Commercial/TV/Film Director and producer driven by a profound passion for leveraging storytelling as a catalyst for positive change. Her primary mission centers around raising awareness and fostering acceptance for LGBTQIA+ individuals. She wants youth to feel affirmed, and to educate older adults about the experiences of the young. "Their experience and their existence are being debated daily but you never hear from them," she notes, so her work is to help them speak for themselves. More about Megan and her work at https://www.megan-stowe.com/ About Optimus:Optimus is a leading production and post-production house headquartered in Chicago, IL, with additional offices in New York. Offering a comprehensive suite of creative services, including production, editing, color correction, visual effects and design, audio mixing, and finishing, Optimus is renowned for its innovative approach and exceptional quality. 