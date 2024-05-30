Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,779 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,846 in the last 365 days.

KCCA Partners with KORFIN to Advance Fintech and Blockchain Industries

Partnership between KCCA and KORFIN

Partnership between KCCA and KORFIN

SINGAPORE, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KORFIN (Korea Fintech Industry Association) and KCCA (Korea Creata Chain Association) announced a partnership between the two organizations in Seoul, Korea, and KCCA registered a member of KORFIN. This aims to promote the development of the fintech and blockchain industries in Korea and strengthen the collaborative relationship between the two associations.

Founded in April 2016, KORFIN is the largest network of its kind in Korea, with more than 500 diverse companies and organizations ranging from startups to large enterprises and financial institutions, including more than 100 blockchain-related companies.

The Chairman of KCCA said, “We expect the convergence of fintech and blockchain to become more active through this partnership and membership. We will work together to provide innovative financial services and contribute to the growth of Korea as a global fintech hub.”
And he continued, “CreataChain provides various dApps and services based on blockchain technology. Through this partnership, we will maximize the synergy between fintech and blockchain to create a more innovative and efficient financial environment.”

The two organizations will cooperate on researching the convergence of fintech and blockchain technology, developing innovative financial services, building ecosystems in related industries, and strengthening domestic and international cooperation networks. In particular, they plan to create new business models through joint research and development (R&D) and promote the development of both industries.

The partnership is expected to be an important milestone for Korea's fintech and blockchain industries, and the two organizations will work together to enhance competitiveness in the global market and achieve sustainable growth and development.

Brenda Cho
CreataChain
contact@creatachain.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
YouTube
Other

You just read:

KCCA Partners with KORFIN to Advance Fintech and Blockchain Industries

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more