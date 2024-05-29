The Commission on Judicial Performance yesterday filed an order censuring a former Humboldt County judge who retired from the bench the day before, as part of an agreement that spared him a forcible removal from office.
You just read:
Judge Retires, Is Spared Forcible Removal by Commission
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.