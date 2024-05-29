CWMD Provides CBRN detection and monitoring support to the Indy 500

Indianapolis, IN – On May 23 – 26, Assistant Secretary Mary Ellen Callahan, DHS Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction Office (CWMD), visited Indianapolis Motor Speedway to learn about the safety and security measures in preparation for the 108th running of the Indianapolis 500. The Indy 500 is the largest single-day sporting event in the world, with an estimated daily attendance of up to 350,000 people. Indianapolis is a critical and long standing CWMD operational partner. The Indy 500 preparations and operations are a quintessential showcase of collaboration across federal, state, and local agencies to meet the mission of safeguarding the Nation from foreign and domestic threats.

CWMD’s Mobile Detection Deployment Program (MDDP) provided surge support to supplement the existing capabilities of Indiana law enforcement and public safety agencies. MDDP has extensive equipment designed to detect the release of harmful Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) agents before or during special events. The MDDP team worked with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department to integrate CBRN detection equipment into their enhanced steady-state surge operations for the Indianapolis 500 race events. The CWMD leadership team met with state, local, and federal agencies to hear about the CBRN and other protective measures in place for the race.

CWMD serves as the Department of Homeland Security's focal point for countering weapons of mass destruction efforts. By supporting operational partners across federal, state, local, tribal, and territorial levels, CWMD coordinates DHS efforts to safeguard the United States against CBRN threats.

