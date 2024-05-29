London Real Founder Brian Rose to Appear on Alex Jones' Infowars Ahead of Online Premiere of "We Will Not Be Silenced"

Brian Rose to appear on Alex Jones' Infowars show to discuss his new documentary, "We Will Not Be Silenced"

In anticipation of the premiere of his new documentary about free speech, Brian Rose will be appearing on InfoWars to discuss his experiences of censorship

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- London Real, the independent media platform known for its thought-provoking long-form interviews with some of the most important voices in the world and its widely respected documentaries, proudly announces that its founder and host, Brian Rose, will make a live appearance on Alex Jones' Infowars tomorrow (30 May 2024). This landmark event comes just ahead of the highly anticipated online premiere of London Real's latest documentary, "We Will Not Be Silenced", which will screen exclusively on X directly after his Infowars interview.

Scheduled for 2pm EST/7pm BST, during the broadcast, Rose will discuss the themes and revelations of "We Will Not Be Silenced," a documentary that delves into pressing global issues and the fight for freedom of speech in an increasingly censored world.

In a world where online free speech is being eroded every day, the film serves as a timely reminder of the role that Silicon Valley plays in dictating what we can and can’t say, as well as charting our fightback against censorship and our commitment to independent broadcasting.

"We Will Not Be Silenced" aims to highlight the challenges and threats posed to free speech by powerful entities and the consequences of censorship on society, acting as a call to action while encouraging individuals to stand up for their rights and to speak out against injustices.

Brian Rose, founder of London Real, commented: "In a time when voices are being silenced and narratives controlled, it is more important than ever to engage in open conversations and share uncensored truths. I am excited to join Alex Jones on Infowars to discuss our new documentary and the critical issues it addresses."

The online premiere of "We Will Not Be Silenced" will take place on May 30 at 3pm EST/8pm BST, and will be available to watch FREE via the London Real X channel at https://x.com/LondonRealTV, giving viewers worldwide the opportunity to watch and engage with this powerful film.

