Unsafe Vehicles and Drivers Removed From Highways During Three Day Campaign

CANADA, May 29 - Released on May 29, 2024

Inspectors with the Saskatchewan Highway Patrol (SHP) and SGI were forced to remove a significant number of commercial vehicles from operation during a recent 72-hour campaign aimed at identifying mechanical issues on provincial highways.

Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA) inspectors conducted 332 vehicle checks at the Langham Weigh Scale from May 13-16 as part of the North American organization's Roadcheck initiative. Results included:

The removal of 103 vehicles (31 per cent) due to cargo securement and brake issues.

The removal of 16 drivers (4.8 per cent) due to exceeding the hours-of-service limit, false records, license endorsements and drug impairment.

The discovery of 81 additional vehicles with mechanical defects that require immediate repair.

In total, 148 trucks/power units and 82 trailers passed inspection and received CVSA decals, which are applied if no critical violations are detected during eligible inspections.

"Saskatchewan residents need to feel they can travel safely on our highways and removing unsafe commercial vehicles from our roads is one way we accomplish that," Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Minister Paul Merriman said. "While it is important to transport food, fuel and goods to and from communities throughout our province, we do not want that to put our residents at risk because vehicles and drivers are not meeting proper standards."

The SHP enforces provincial Traffic Safety Act and Regulations violations with all motor vehicles travelling in the province. Officers check vehicle operators for licensing, certification, insurance or impairment by fatigue, alcohol and/or drugs.

"Any campaign that results in making our highways safer is considered a success," provincial CVSA coordinator SHP Sergeant Mathew Austin said. "We will continue to enforce commercial trucking regulations and educate the public to improve the safety and trust of other vehicles on our roadways."

International Roadcheck is an annual three-day event in which CVSA-certified inspectors conduct compliance, enforcement and educational initiatives targeted at various elements of motor carrier, vehicle and driver safety. It is the largest targeted enforcement program on commercial motor vehicles in the world, with an average of 15 trucks and motor coaches inspected every minute across North America during a 72-hour period.

Since its inception in 1988, there have been more than 1.8 million roadside inspections conducted during International Roadcheck. The campaign also provides an opportunity to educate the industry and general public about the importance of safe commercial motor vehicle operations and the roadside inspection program.

The Saskatchewan Highway Patrol will be participating in other CVSA campaigns focusing on safe drivers and brake safety later this year.

